(Mayville) A Mayville man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 150 days in jail with work release privileges for running from police while under the influence. Robert Seeley entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Fleeing as well as misdemeanor OWI Second Offense. A six month jail sentence on the OWI charge was imposed and stayed. A Mayville police officer observed Seeley roll a stop sign last February then sped away. The vehicle was clocked at going 60-miles-per-hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone, eventually reaching speeds of 75-to-80-miles-per-hour. A pursuit that lasted roughly a half-mile ended when Seeley’s vehicle crashed into an embankment, knocking over a telephone pole and street sign. When questioned, officers noticed an odor of intoxicants and that Seeley had bloodshot eyes. When asked where he was prior to the crash Seeley answered with (quote) “I’m good” and “I’m okay.” Police observed the vehicle at an area bar earlier that evening. One of the giveaways cited in the criminal complaint was recognizable decals and stickers, one of which read “High Speed Pursuit Training Vehicle.” Seeley was transported to a hospital were a blood draw was taken which returned a result of point-one-zero-four-percent (.104). The 40-year-old was also placed on probation for three-years.