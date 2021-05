The Courier-Times announced earlier this month that a new Domino’s store is coming to New Castle. This week, we got to talk with franchise owner Chris Schlater. “New Castle will be my first new store as a Franchisee,” Chris said. “I have been with the Domino’s brand my entire life. It has been my only job. Before becoming a franchisee, I was the Operations Director for 18 stores in Ohio and Indiana for franchisees Tristan Koehler and Ed Schlater.”