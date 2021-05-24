newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EURUSD Double Top Formation

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EURUSD formed a double top on its 1-hour time frame and is breaking below support to confirm that a reversal is due. If that happens, the pair could fall by the same height as the chart formation or roughly 100 pips. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA,...

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
1K+
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Gdp#Inflation#Consumer Confidence Index#Traders#Break Time#Sma#Rsi#Fed#German#Ifo#Bullish Momentum#Euro Movements#Stochastic#Preliminary Cpi#Stronger Price Pressures#Gdp#Fall#Stronger Optimism#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

USDCAD Potential Double Top

The US dollar is starting to turn lower against the Canadian dollar again after the pair run into hard resistance just above the 1.2140 resistance level. A bearish double-top pattern formation is starting to take shape across the lower time frame which may signal further downside. A sustained breakout below the 1.2028 support level could cause a sharp decline towards the 1.1980 area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Analysis of the spot pair AUDUSD and our live trade

In intraday trading today AUD/USD has turned lower after failing to decisively breach above the 0.7760 level shown on the chart below for the spot pair. The currency pair appears headed back toward a measurable SMA [50-period], which could offer support as it has since early April. Bearish momentum appears to be grabbing hold as the USD strengthens against the basket of currencies it measures against. The MACD looks to be on track to cross below its center line, and denotes markedly a bearish signal. While the AUD did fair better today as compared to the NZD, it still appears to be headed lower. We present the trade idea in an actionable table below and chart of the spot pair to allow forex traders to assess and trade. Always use stops as we have shown in the trade idea below. It allows short-term market participants to remain in the markets versus "hoping" for a price recovery to their original trade entries or decisions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is still forming a new consolidation range above 1.2184. Possibly, today the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2132. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.2184 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2108. GBP/USD, “Great...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Data Driven

The euro currency is trading towards the 1.2200 level against the US dollar, ahead of the release of key GDP and inflation data from the United States economy later today. If growth and GDP data come in stronger then market expected then the EURUSD could fall towards the 1.2100 level. Weaker than expected data from the US and the EURUSD pair could rally towards the 1.2300 area.
Currenciesthewealthrace.com

EURUSD: Improving outlook with downside risks

Central bankers proceed to do their finest to maintain tapering issues at bay, however whereas ECB’s de Cos added to the dovish voices out of the Eurozone this week, Bundesbank President Weidmann and centrist Government Board member Schnabel are resulting from communicate this afternoon and more likely to current a extra balanced view. A compromise for the June assembly might be a scaled again month-to-month buy goal inside an unchanged PEPP framework and total QE goal, which might successfully mirror the BoE’s motion. Towards that background the air for Eurozone bonds in addition to shares could also be getting thinner at these ranges as markets look to US knowledge releases. GER30 and UK100 are down -0.3% and -0.1% respectively.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Sterling remains in demand

The Pound has been slipping against most of the G10+ currencies. Cable yesterday broke step with EURUSD, with the latter declining while the former ascended. Cable dropped from two-day highs to the lower 1.4100s, while EURGBP rallied to a 15-day high at 0.8672. The much stronger than anticipated read on the May German Ifo business climate indicator yesterday reinforced the picture of a rebounding Eurozone economy, as economies and borders across the EU region reopen with Brussels having finally got its vaccine program act together. The 750 bln euro pandemic fiscal support fund is also in the works. EURGBP had trended lower through most of Q1, which was a consequence of the UK’s advanced progress with Covid vaccinations. Now the gap is narrowing it is only natural for EURGBP to recoup some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Profit-taking Selling Operations

Strong successive gains pushed the EUR / USD currency pair towards the 1.2266 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than four months. Its been mentioned that the pair is now preparing for profit-taking selling as the gains pushed technical indicators to overbought levels. We noticed selling...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar gains broadly as rebound in U.S. yields triggers short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Surges above 109.00

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Selling Pressure Remains Dominant Feature of Trend

The USD/INR has continued to track lower and has proven support levels vulnerable. The USD/INR has returned to the lower depths of its mid-term price range and is within sight of prices seen from the middle of March until the last week of the month. As of this morning, the price of the USD/INR is near the 72.6400 range.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD 1.2340 Possible

The euro currency remains in bullish mode against the US dollar, as the pair continues to set fresh multi-week trading highs. If the EURUSD pair breaks past the 1.2280 level then a further rally towards the 1.2340 resistance level appears increasingly possible. If the EURUSD pair reaches the 1.2340 resistance level then a massive inverted head and shoulders pattern will form.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD 1.2100 Buy Zone

The euro currency is under pressure against the US dollar, following last Friday’s much stronger than expected PMI manufacturing release from the US economy. If the EURUSD pair weakens under the 1.2160 level, then a further decline towards the 1.2100 level could take place. EURUSD swing traders may attempt to buy the pair around the 1.2130 to 1.2100 area in expectation of further upside.
Businessinvestingcube.com

EUR/USD Price Prediction: Double-Top Or Ready To pop?

Pressure has been building for the EUR/USD price to break above the 1.2243 resistance level. So far, it has failed, but it may only be a matter of time. The Euro has been trading well against the dollar over the last two months. However, this is as much to do with the greenback’s weakness as it does with the strength of the Euro.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Could Test 1.2330

The euro currency is once again on the rise against the US dollar, as traders continue to aggressively buy into price dips below the 1.2200 level. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern is close to forming across the lower time frame with a 90 point upside projection. Gains above the 1.2245 resistance level is currently required to activate the mentioned bullish price pattern.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to surpass the 1.2245 double-top

EUR/USD has been recovering from the Fed's tapering hint. A reassessment of the central bank's words and Europe's improving situation may boost the euro, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. EUR/USD has two reasons to recover and rise. “Kaplan and other hawks remain in a minority as the minutes...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May

The price of oil bounces back from a fresh monthly low ($61.95) after showing a limited reaction to the less-than-expected rise in US inventories, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a larger correction in crude as the indicator snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to jump above double-top on a Fed dovish message

EUR/USD has retreated from near 1.2250, the highest since February. Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes can send the pair to new highs. Furthermore, looser restrictions in the old continent can send the euro above double-top, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. The charts are pointing to fresh gains.
Marketsvia.news

EUR/USD (EURUSD) Bullish Momentum: 0.608% Up In The Last 24 Hours

EUR/USD (EURUSD) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:06 EST on Sunday, 16 May, EUR/USD (EURUSD) is at 1.2158, 0.6079% up since the last session’s close. Concerning EUR/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.721% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.21 and 0.082% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.21.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls cheer BOE Vlieghe’s comments

The British Pound advanced on local news coupled with an upbeat market’s mood. BOE’s policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said that the central bank could raise interest early in 2022. GBP/USD is technically bullish and could accelerate its advance once above 1.4233. The British Pound was among the best performers against the...