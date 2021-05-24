EURUSD Double Top Formation

The Pound has been slipping against most of the G10+ currencies. Cable yesterday broke step with EURUSD, with the latter declining while the former ascended. Cable dropped from two-day highs to the lower 1.4100s, while EURGBP rallied to a 15-day high at 0.8672. The much stronger than anticipated read on the May German Ifo business climate indicator yesterday reinforced the picture of a rebounding Eurozone economy, as economies and borders across the EU region reopen with Brussels having finally got its vaccine program act together. The 750 bln euro pandemic fiscal support fund is also in the works. EURGBP had trended lower through most of Q1, which was a consequence of the UK’s advanced progress with Covid vaccinations. Now the gap is narrowing it is only natural for EURGBP to recoup some of the ground lost earlier in the year.