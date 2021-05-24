newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

100 ESB customers in Leighlinbridge, County Carlow without power

By Edwina Grace
kclr96fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 ESB customers in County Carlow are without power this morning. It’s after a fault in Bagenalstown with those in the wider Leighlinbridge area impacted. The utility company is aware of the issue which was reported before 9pm last night. It expects full supply to return by 6pm this evening.

