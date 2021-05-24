newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA-HOMELESS AGAIN — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When fighting returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike. He now finds himself among the thousands of Gazans who once again are homeless. Al-Masri is counting on international aid to rebuild his home. But after a yearlong pandemic and fatigue with years of Mideast deadlock, it remains unclear whether the international community is prepared to open its wallet once again. By Fares Akram SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Car#A Hijacking#Golf Digest#U S News#World News#Local News#International News#Ap News Digest#Israeli#Gazans#Polish#Lithuanian#Vilnius#Indigenous#China#Chinese#Congress#Suez#Ap Newsroom#Suez Canal Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Athens
Country
India
Country
Greece
Related
AsiaPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:07 a.m. GMT

Nepal’s ousted prime minister to head minority government. KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s ousted prime minister, who lost a vote of confidence in Parliament earlier this week, will stay in office as the leader of a minority government after political parties couldn’t agree to a coalition. Khadga Prasad Oli still must prove he has majority support of lawmakers within a month — a struggle since his own party has split and other parties are unwilling to support him. Oli will head a minority government because his party is still the biggest one in Parliament, according to a statement late Thursday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s office. Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won two-thirds seats in the 2017 parliamentary elections.
Boats & WatercraftsComicBook

Another Ship Got Stuck In The Suez Canal

The Suez Canal had another ship get stuck in it this week. One of the major moments of 2021 was the Ever Given getting lodged in the waterway and the world’s larger economy basically grinding to a halt. Having a second ship repeat the performance would have been catastrophic for a number of reasons. Futurism reports that Maersk Emerald had some mechanical issues on Friday. When the engines went bad near Ismaila, Egypt, people feared we were in for a repeat. But,it looks like things are unobstructed now. The Maersk Emerald received aid from some towboats and allowed other vessels to navigate the canal without further incident. But, this entire situation draws more attention to how precarious the global supply chain is. Many couldn’t believe the world would screech to a halt because of one ship, but spectators got a front-row seat for that earlier this Spring.
PhotographyKenosha News.com

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
San Diego, CAyournewsnet.com

Mickelson accepts exemption to US Open

UNDATED (AP) — Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
Presidential ElectionWSLS

AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India, according to a person familiar with the matter. With the selections, Biden...
PoliticsTimes Daily

Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Gamblingcompare.bet

FanDuel and Associated Press strike exclusive odds deal

FanDuel has teamed up with the Associated Press for sports betting odds. The US sports betting giant FanDuel has inked an exclusive odds deal with the non-profit news agency the Associated Press (AP). This marks the latest partnership between an online betting giant and a media business in the US.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Copyright 2021 The...
Michigan StateDaily Gate City

Michigan official warns of democracy threats

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tells The Associated Press she is deeply concerned about the future of democracy in the United States. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a0f0030370ba4161b69859cc89270707.
InternetAnderson Herald Bulletin

20210528-nws-facebookwontremoveposts

MENLO PARK, California — Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook says. The company based in Menlo Park, California,...
PhotographyLynchburg News and Advance

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 21 - 27, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
Twitterweeklyblitz.net

Associated Press fires pro-Hamas journalist

Associated Press did not fire Wilder because she is pro-jihad. It is unlikely that there are any AP reporters who are not pro-jihad. AP fired Wilder because her views came out in a way that showed up their claims to be a news organization. Writes Robert Spencer. AP is backtracking,...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH — As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the...
Worldhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eritreans commit atrocities in Tigray region

Ethiopia’s government admits Eritrean troops are committing atrocities in Tigray. But it says Eritrean forces will withdraw. The Associated Press has heard testimony that Eritreans are deep inside Tigray, striking terror on its people. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
ReligionCaledonian Record-News

Geoffrey Norman: Done?

In 1630, an epidemic of the Black Plague devastated Venice. The accepted estimate is that, out of a population of about 140,000, almost 50,000 died of the disease. It was the end of Venice as a major commercial and, even, military/political power. To celebrate their deliverance – and perhaps hedge...
WorldHerald-Palladium

Family hopes for return of US journalist detained in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The mother of a journalist detained in Myanmar says she and the family “just want him here” in Michigan. “It was a total visceral reaction, gut, visceral, numbing, nauseating, tearful, helpless feeling," Rose Fenster said, describing how she felt when learning about the detention of her son, Danny Fenster.
Hawaii Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

Russian spy ship parks near Hawaii, reportedly thwarting US missile test

A Russian surveillance ship that has been loitering off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii for several days is delaying a U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) missile test, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Thursday. The U.S. Pacific Fleet which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor told the Star-Advertiser on Wednesday that...
AnimalsCNN

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

(CNN) — Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country. Seven baby Tasmanian devils -- known as joeys -- were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.