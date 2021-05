See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros. Amid the injuries to Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Monte Morris, the Denver Nuggets have leaned on Facundo Campazzo to be their starting point guard. Campazzo has done well in relief of the ailing members of the Nuggets, and he’ll need to continue playing at a high level due to Murray’s injury. The 30-year-old rookie has hit 5x value at his current price in four out of his last five games, and he draws the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, who play at the league’s fourth-fastest pace.