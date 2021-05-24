newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

18 brilliant uses for tension rods in your RV

By Editor’s Roadside Journal
rvtravel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorage is always an issue for RVers. At least it is for me. That’s why I use tension rods. Yep, those little beauties come in handy in almost every room of our RV. They come in various lengths and strengths (light to heavy-duty) and can dramatically maximize space in an instant. These handy rods are inexpensive, adjustable, and versatile too!

www.rvtravel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Cat Food#The Rods#Cooking Utensils#Rack Locations#Cardboard Boxes#Floor Space#Cooking Spray#Storage Space#Positioning Tension Rods#Ordering Tension Rods#Rv Locations#Adjustable Shelves#Drawers#Hang Spray Bottle#Storage Boxes#Pizza Pans#Swim Trunks#Shelf Liner#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsrvtravel.com

Use tap lights to illuminate dark RV spaces

How many places in your RV could be improved with a little more light? Good news! You can easily light up those dark spaces with very little effort and not much money either. Tap lights are my choice when it comes to illuminating those dark spaces. These little lights have really improved over the past few years. They’re easy to install and use.
Interior Designbloomeradvance.com

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

15 Brilliant Garage Organization Ideas

Turn your messy garage into an organized storage space. The garage can become a catch-all area for all sorts of items, from tools and sports equipment to bins of old toys and clothes waiting for donation. While a roomy garage is an obvious storage space for stuff that doesn’t have a designated place, there’s no reason it has to be a mess. The right organization system can keep your gear neat, and leave plenty of room in the garage for vehicles. Tidy up your garage and make the most of precious storage space with these ingenious garage organization ideas.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Home & Garden21oak.com

6 products you can use to organize your files at home

No matter how paperless we try to go, paperwork still has a way of accumulating all over the place, including our home offices. Without a filing system in place, before you know it, your space can go from clean to cluttered in a flash. It is time to tame the beast and create a system that finally keeps it in check. These are our must-have organizers to keep files in order, in place, and away from prying eyes.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
Technologycottagelife.com

Why you need a high-tension hacksaw in your tool box

If you’ve ever been frustrated by a hacksaw with a blade that wobbles, bends, or falls out of the frame while you’re cutting metal or hard plastic, you need to try a high-tension hacksaw. Made to reliably cut through many materials, these saws get their name from the much stronger pull applied to the disposable blade. Where standard hacksaws typically use nothing more than a wing nut (which often loosens as you saw) to tension the blade, high-tension saws usually have a powerful lever mechanism instead. This pulls harder on the blade, making it firmer, less likely to wobble, and more inclined to follow a straight cut line.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Tire Safety: Can you change tire size or type on your RV?

As an actual Tire Design Engineer, I can assure you that there is more misinformation or partially correct information out there on the internet than technically accurate information regarding tires. It is true that the original tire selection is the responsibility of the RV manufacturer. The issue is that once...
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
CarsPosted by
BoardingArea

6 Best Fire Extinguishers for Your RV

All of our reviews are based on exhaustive research, industry experience and whenever possible, hands-on testing. When you make a purchase using one of our indecently chosen links we’ll a small percentage of the proceeds. This supports the site and keeps Jeffsetter running. You can read more here. If you’re...
Carsokotokstoday.ca

Five After Market Items to Ramp Up your RV Experience

Perhaps you love photography – well, nothing is prettier than the changing leaves in the fall. An RV park with a forested trail system will have you snapping pics for hours. No matter when or why you go exploring in your RV, there are ways to take your experience to the next level. Here are five after market items you should check out.
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Shrink: Buying a rental RV – Good idea?

We are in the market for our first RV. My husband thinks we should buy a used rental Class C motorhome. I am in favor of buying used, and have studied used rental websites, but they seem to want the high dollar for the motorhomes they are culling from their fleets. Are these units a good deal? Am I missing something? I want to enjoy traveling and not have to constantly worry about repair problems. Should we be considering new instead of buying a rental RV? —Confused in Cleveland.