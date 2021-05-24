newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph says dealing with fame is a ‘learning process’

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph has spoken out having to constantly adapt to new levels of fame, saying a lot has changed since they first hit the scene. The comments come following social media backlash against Tyler last year after he posted a joke to Twitter. “You guys keep...

dontboreus.thebrag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dun
Person
Tyler Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Pop Stars#Nme#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Queso Blanco#The Pop Observer#Building Rapport#Black Lives Matter#Swift#Things#Followers#Unexpected Band Merch#Changed#Time#Major Injustices#Cheese#Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicrock947.com

Twenty One Pilots release “Choker” music video

Twenty One Pilots dropped”Choker,” the second track off their upcoming sixth studio album Scaled and Icy, due out next month. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun released the “Choker” single and companion music video at the stroke of midnight Friday. The single sounds surprisingly upbeat for a song that features dark...
MusicKerrang

twenty one pilots return: The world-exclusive comeback interview

An old rash has flared up. Not the bad kind: scabby and inflamed and maybe even a little gross. But a nice one. That, at least, is the rather peculiar way in which Tyler Joseph views twenty one pilots’ latest single, Choker. Like a rash. “It’s one thing to fabricate...
MusicAceShowbiz

Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito

In a video promoting their special collaboration with the fast food chain, frontman Tyler Joseph gets behind the counter to prepare a custom order for bandmate Josh Dun. AceShowbiz - Rockers Twenty One Pilots have landed their own signature burrito at fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill. Bandmates Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have teamed up with restaurant bosses to make their custom order available to fans as a store staple.
MusicNME

Twenty One Pilots have launched their own official burrito

Twenty One Pilots have launched their very own burrito. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who release their new album ‘Scaled And Icy’ next Friday (May 21), have joined forces with Chipotle Mexican Grill for the venture. The Big Read: Twenty One Pilots: “We want to be the best – and...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Twenty One Pilots Get Us Eager For The Weekend With 'Saturday'

It's not uncommon for Twenty One Pilots to release an upbeat song, but their latest single is straight up danceworthy. On Tuesday (May 18), the duo got fans even more excited about their upcoming album, Scaled and Icy, when they shared the funky new track "Saturday." “Slow down on Monday/...
MusicKerrang

Album review: twenty one pilots – Scaled And Icy

Twenty one pilots’ third album, Vessel, flew somewhat under the radar upon release in 2013, particularly outside their native United States. A charming, emotionally rich LP built around the combination of Tyler Joseph’s keys and Josh Dun’s drums, the record eventually built significant momentum which led into Blurryface, the duo’s outstanding 2015 album and career-defining moment. Despite swapping that wide-eyed optimism for an altogether darker take on alt.pop with 2018’s Trench, twenty one pilots’ sixth full-length Scaled And Icy sees the band return to a sound more in line with their earlier material. And while it doesn’t deliver a knockout blow as they did with career highlights Stressed Out and Heathens, it’s a bright and fun record which once more showcases Tyler and Josh’s songwriting chops.
MusicAlternative Press

twenty one pilots call back to their roots on new ‘Scaled And Icy’ album

Twenty one pilots’ highly anticipated sixth full-length, Scaled And Icy, is finally here. Moving away from the darker tones of Trench and Blurryface, the album reverts back to the playful alt-pop sound of their charming third album, Vessel. While Blurryface helped catapult the duo to mainstream success—“Stressed Out” became one...
MusicNME

Twenty One Pilots: “I hope our fans will hang on for the ride”

When they first became friends a decade ago, before they were even in a band together, Twenty One Pilots vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun would sit around at home in Columbus, Ohio watching videos of bands playing huge sets at Reading and Leeds Festivals, fantasising about whether their music might take them to those hallowed stages someday.
Musicdailybruin.com

Album review: Twenty One Pilots delivers dynamic sound, battles inauthenticity in ‘Scaled and Icy’

Twenty One Pilots has scaled up its production and chilled out its melodies. While better known for its Tumblr-esque emo hits like “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” the duo’s sixth studio album “Scaled and Icy” is a significant deviation from its alternative sound. Written throughout the pandemic, Twenty One Pilots’ most recent album explores a range of narratives and emotions, such as heartfelt family conversations and humorous narratives of fleeing to Mexico, ultimately offering a more hopeful glimpse of the world. While the duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun remain true to the world building and metaphorical lyricism of their prior albums, the retro-inspired production of their recent album unfortunately feels inauthentic at times.
MusicBillboard

Twenty One Pilots Saying Hello, Goodbye to Livestreams With Massive, Broadway-Style Blowout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With more than 3 dozen people looking on earlier this week, Twenty One Pilots singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph was quietly rehearsing some choreography during yet another all-day rehearsal for the band's massive livestream on Friday night (May 21). Lost in his footwork, Joseph moved across the floor in deep concentration as if he was alone in the cavernous room packed with equipment, as his choreographer shadowed his steps off-camera.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Twenty One Pilots have shared a brand new track, 'Saturday'

Twenty One Pilots have shared a brand new track and lyric video. ‘Saturday’ follows on from ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’, all taken from the duo’s new album ‘Scaled And Icy’, available from 21st May via Fueled By Ramen. Written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph in isolation over the course...
MusicBillboard

Twenty One Pilots 'Scaled and Icy' Livestream: By-The-Numbers

Twenty One Pilots spent more than seven months planning, rehearsing and building the elaborate livestream that beamed out on Friday night (May 21). The hour-long event showcasing most of their new album, Scaled and Icy, incorporated more than half a dozen Broadway-style sets arrayed on the floor of their hometown Columbus, Ohio, arena -- the Schottenstein Center -- as well as roping in a full band to augment their usual two-man set-up, a troupe of dancers, a retro 1970s storyline and some fancy footwork from singer Tyler Joseph.
MusicNME

Twenty One Pilots on the pressures of fame: “There’s a bit more of a standard which we’re held to. We’re still learning that”

Twenty One Pilots have discussed the pressures of fame, saying that they’re still adjusting to their high profile status. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature, the band’s lead vocalist Tyler Joseph said: “One of the things Josh [Dun, drummer] and I have learned is, you know, when we started out we would play a show for 20 people and then after the show we would hang out with them. It was all the same event.”
MusicKerrang

twenty one pilots and Waterparks enter Top 20 in midweek UK Albums Chart

The UK’s Official Albums Chart has offered a midweek update, with twenty one pilots’ Scaled And Icy and Waterparks’ Greatest Hits both making it into the Top 20 so far following their release on Friday (May 21). TØP’s sixth record currently sits at Number Three (behind Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR at...
MusicNME

Twenty One Pilots live in Ohio: arena-ready spectacle on a virtual stage

Twenty One Pilots have always wanted to create spectacle. From dangling a microphone off a fishing rod during those early basement gigs to the disappearing acts and crowd-surfing drum solos of their recent arena shows, the duo have always tried to get the most from whatever space they’ve found themselves in.
MusicStereogum

Twenty One Pilots Grow Up And Settle Down

You can only cling to your big wheel for so long before adult life comes for you. For proof, look no further than the massively successful pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s biggest hit, 2015’s “Stressed Out,” was all about wishing they could go back to childhood and live a happy-go-lucky existence unburdened by the pressures of adulthood. Over a thumping reggae-tinged slow-creep, between sometimes pitched-down rap verses like “I was told when I get older all my fears would shrink/ But now I’m insecure and I care what people think,” Joseph sang of his desire to be sung to sleep by his mother, and of instead being greeted with the jarring demand, “Wake up, you need to make money!” In the video, he and Dun — the drummer and Silent Bob of this partnership — sipped Capri Suns, hung out at their parents’ homes, and cruised the streets of their native Columbus on oversized tricycles. Pining for the carefree innocence of youth was not invented by Twenty One Pilots’ generation, but the overtness with which they longed for those days in the face of factors like student loan debt — and the groundswell of popularity that took “Stressed Out” all the way to #2 a year after its release — made them natural avatars for millennial anxiety. It also made them an easy target for anyone seeking to rant about kids these days and their avocado toast or whatever — never mind that these millennial poster boys’ quirky hybrid sound owed as much to eclectic Gen-Xers like Beck, Sublime, and the Beastie Boys. Half a decade later, they’ve started cribbing from the boomers too.