Revolutionary War patriots memorialized at local park
A new memorial was added Sunday afternoon to the landscape of Freeman Lake Park. A special service involving the Col. John Hardin Chapter Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Capt. Jacob Van Meter Chapter Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution took place lakeside to unveil the American Revolution Patriots Memorial, an obelisk featuring the names of the American Revolution Patriots with a connection to Hardin County.www.thenewsenterprise.com