newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, KY

Revolutionary War patriots memorialized at local park

By BECCA OWSLEY The News-Enterprise
News Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new memorial was added Sunday afternoon to the landscape of Freeman Lake Park. A special service involving the Col. John Hardin Chapter Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Capt. Jacob Van Meter Chapter Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution took place lakeside to unveil the American Revolution Patriots Memorial, an obelisk featuring the names of the American Revolution Patriots with a connection to Hardin County.

www.thenewsenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American War#The Revolutionary#Patriots Day#American History#Nsdar#Nssar#75th Anniversary#Preserve#Recognition#Freeman Lake Park#Daughters#Men#Lake#Landscape#President#Traditional Elements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StateNews Enterprise

Lots to celebrate about Ky Gives Day

Kentucky Gives Day is a time to celebrate generosity. In the program’s first nine years, the effort established and coordinated by the Kentucky Nonprofits Network has raised more than $3.5 million in just a single day each year. When midnight rolled around and the 24-hour emphasis ended, this year’s donations...
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Hardin County home to five Certified Farm Markets

Hardin County is home to five of the 108 markets across the commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program. Hinton’s Orchard & Farm Market-Eliza­beth­town, Sunshine and Blos­soms Greenhouse, Wilmoth Family Farms and Market, Crawford Farms and The Pumpkin Wagon of Hardin County all are part of the program.
Fort Knox, KYNews Enterprise

Fort Knox MOWW briefed by JROTC cadets

The Fort Knox Chap­ter of the Military Order of the World Wars strongly supports the ROTC and JROTC programs of all services. The Chapter hosted three Fort Knox High School Junior ROTC cadets as guest speakers for its April meeting at its Fort Knox clubhouse. They were asked to provide...
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Friends gift local mission organizer with grill

Hardin County Jailer Josh Lindblom invited Barry Howard to the detention center Wednesday under the guise that he would be speaking to some inmates. Not a public speaker, Howard said he’d been nervous about his talk with the inmates. He said he sat down Wednesday after Barry’s Mission delivered food...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Lions Scholarship Committee gathers

Each year the Elizabethtown Lions Club offers scholarships to seniors at Elizabethtown High School, John Hardin High School and Central Hardin High School. Applications were due April 30. The E’town Lions Scholarship Committee owes a debt of gratitude to Lions Lois and Bill Shinkle, who served for years but no...
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Museum Creating List of Historical Sites Around Hardin County

The Hardin County Historical Museum is creating a list of historical sites around Hardin County. They are looking for around 30-40, and your help is needed. On the museum’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hardincountyhistoricalmuseums comments can be posted identifying a site that you feel should be included on the list. They say...
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Phyllis Jeanne Vermillion

Services for Phyllis Jeanne Vermillion will be begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton with Pastor Barry Hall. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. She died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Riverside...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Thad Elmore looks to new opportunities in return to E’town High

Thad Elmore graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1988. Now, 31 years later, he’ll be the principal of his alma mater. However, Elmore is not a newcomer to the Elizabethtown Independent Schools district. Starting in 1993, he taught sixth-grade math, reading and social studies at Helmwood Heights Elementary School for...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Local leader made impact on community

After losing her first husband to a work-related accident in 1975, June Thornberry Raine was a working widow with children. “She was committed to making sure that her kids had the opportunity in life to succeed,” said Marty Fulkerson, Elizabeth­town city councilman and a friend of Thornberry Raine. By that...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jewelie Basinger Hall

Jewelie Basinger Hall of Gahanna and formerly of Kenton, died May 8, 2021 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Columbus following a short battle with COVID-19. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share condolences or memories of Jewelie with her family may send them to hallworks1@aol.com. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation in her memory, the family gratefully suggests considering National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mid-Ohio Foodbank or the American Cancer Society.
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Free service day set for Saturday

Pearl Hollow Land­fill will have a free service day this weekend. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Hardin County residents have an opportunity to get rid of trash for free at the landfill at 1620 Audubon Trace Road. No tires, batteries, anti-freeze, motor oil, paint or any flowing liquids...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Mission Hope hopes to address ‘summer slide’

Through a new virtual fundraiser known as Cycle Against the Slide, Mission Hope for Kids hopes to address a common phenomenon known as “summer slide.”. According to Mission Hope for Kids’ website, the “summer slide” refers to learning loss that occurs among students during summer break, a phenomenon that disproportionately affects low-income students. Students lose two months of reading skills and two-and-a-half months of math skills throughout the course of summer break, according to the organization. By the time students enter middle school, they will lose two years’ worth of learning because of “summer slide.”
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Kudos: Praising positives

A NEW LITTLE LIBRARY. All it took was an idea, some thought and somebody who could build and a little library at Har­­din County Schools’ College View campus in Elizabethtown was on its way. Kacenda Bland and Reta McMillen of Heart­land Elementary School’s Family Resource Center came up with the...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Frye provides advocacy on and off Fort Knox

Over the past nine years, James Frye of Radcliff has been a consistent asset in the community when it comes to providing assistance and support for survivors of sexual assault and misconduct. Working with the U.S. Army Human Resources Command on Fort Knox, Frye serves as a victim’s advocate for...
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Edward Dick

Edward Dick, 72, of Kenton passed away at Vancrest of Ada on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jonathan Hanover officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials...
Hardin County, OHNews Enterprise

Two North Hardin seniors organize ‘prom party’

This school year has been anything but normal for students in Hardin County and across the country, as the nation has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, many schools, including Hardin County Schools, went without a traditional prom for students. Instead, the district opted to offer a...
Marion, OHKenton Times

Clara L. Dumbaugh

A private family memorial service for Clara L. Dumbaugh will take place at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services by Deacon Mike Hood. Face coverings must be worn while attending services. The service for Clara will be livestreamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14.
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Hardin Community School Holding Graduation Ceremony May 20

The Hardin Community School in person graduation has been set for Thursday May 20. Graduating seniors should arrive at 11 that morning. The doors will open for families and friends at 11:30, and the graduation ceremony begins at noon. It will be held in the Community Building at the Hardin...