Revolutionary War patriots memorialized at local park

Through a new virtual fundraiser known as Cycle Against the Slide, Mission Hope for Kids hopes to address a common phenomenon known as “summer slide.”. According to Mission Hope for Kids’ website, the “summer slide” refers to learning loss that occurs among students during summer break, a phenomenon that disproportionately affects low-income students. Students lose two months of reading skills and two-and-a-half months of math skills throughout the course of summer break, according to the organization. By the time students enter middle school, they will lose two years’ worth of learning because of “summer slide.”