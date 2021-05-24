newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Speedy apple cake by Anja Dunk

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, a version of this apple pound cake sat on the work surface of our kitchen day in day out, a regular fixture to a space in constant flux. I suppose because it was always there I didn’t view it as a treat, despite it being sweet. From Monday to Friday it was tucked into our lunch boxes, wrapped in brown paper, when all my brother and I really wanted was a KitKat like everyone else. We complained about it, of course, but it remained ever constant. My dad used to take it to work with him in a dish, with cream sloshing about, on the back of his bike every morning; good cake, he would tell my mum at night, good cake, to which my brother and I would roll our eyes at each other.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Cake#Apples#Food Drink#Baking Powder#Brown Butter#Fine Powder#Tin Foil#Bramleys#Melted Butter#Vanilla Sugar#Almond Joy#Kitchen#Slices#Golden Caster Sugar#Lunch Boxes#Flat Side#Raisins#Pears#Fine Sea Salt#Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesgretchensveganbakery.com

Bananas Foster Cake

Today I am so excited to show you a highlighted recipe from my newest cookbook I just finished!. It’s called Modern Vegan Baking~ The Ultimate Resource for Sweet & Savory Baked Goods!. I can’t wait for you all to see it, so I just had to give you a sneak...
RecipesLawrence County Record

Coconut Cake

Prepare the cake mix according to the box directions for a 9x13 pan. Add 1 cup of coconut. Bake. While the cake is warm, poke holes in the cake. Combine the sweetened condensed milk and cream of coconut milk. Pour over the warm cake. Place in the refrigerator. Top with...
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cake-Flavored Sodas

MTN Dew Cake Smash is a new flavored soda that taps into the growing demand for cake-flavored treats, which are popping up in everything from cold breakfast cereals to chocolate bars. The new flavor has yet to be released but fans are eager to experience "DEW with a rush of artificial cake flavor." The can is decked out with candles, primary colors and text that reads "DO-OVER."
Recipestastecooking.com

A Tropical Take on Crêpe Cake

The delicately layered French dessert gets a hit of passion fruit and a touch of molasses. Crêpe cakes (also known as mille crêpes) are unapologetically maximalist. The stacked cake is lofty by design—more is more when it comes to layers of alternating crêpes and cream—and extra cream is dolloped on each slice before serving. After a quick scroll through Pinterest, it’s clear that crêpe cakes have become an art form unto themselves—appearing with ombre or rainbow color schemes, slivered strawberries carefully nestled into each layer, and as colossal three-tier wedding cakes.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Black Forest Cake

This gateau is the most German of all cakes: Black Forest Cake! My idea of the perfect version has soft and tender cake layers wielding enough chocolate flavour without being overwhelming. Jarred rather than fresh cherries are my other trick, because they just work that much better with the cake. And most importantly to me, it’s not too sweet, so you can actually taste all the elements rather than just a pile of sugar!!
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

New York Crumb Cake

It wasn’t until recently that I discovered the difference between coffee cake a crumb cake. I feel silly now, but in case you were confused as well, it’s all in the crumb topping. Both coffee cake and crumb cake have the same soft, creamy yellow cake base. Coffee cake has a sprinkle of streusel on top, while crumb cake focuses on sweet, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth topping.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Flawless Chocolate Espresso Cake

This flawless chocolate espresso cake is absolute decadence! Rich, moist, creamy, and very delicious, plus easy to prepare – simply flawless! Surprise your family or friends day by offering them a nice piece of this amazing dessert. You will need around an hour to prepare it plus 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Hot Chocolate Pudding Cake

Tasty, creamy, and festive! That’s how I would describe this delicious chocolate dessert. Despite the popular incredible desserts for Cinco de Mayo such as warm, crispy churros and sweet Mexican chocolate pots de crème, there are many other amazing desserts that are prepared for this colorful Mexican holiday like these hot chocolate pudding cakes. Here is the recipe:
Recipesfoodlovies.com

Chocolate Paradise Cake Recipe

An ideal dessert for the chocolate lovers out there! This no-bake chocolate paradise cake is so rich, moist, chocolatey and easy to prepare! Simple the best dessert you can ever prepare. Surprise your family or friends with this incredibly delicious dessert. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 85 grams’...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Strawberry Tiramisu Cake

This strawberry tiramisu is definitely one of my favorite strawberry desserts. Rich, fruity, and creamy – simply delicious! And you will need only 30 minutes to prepare it. Easy to make and so refreshing! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. For the strawberry juice:. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Speedy Vegan Milk Makers

Alternative milks made using oats, almonds, cashews and more are popular amongst health-conscious consumers but can be expensive to purchase, so the Chufamix VEGAN MILKER Premium is designed to enable on-demand preparation. The unit consists of a four-piece construction that will create a single serving of fresh plant-based milk from the comfort of home. The system maintains a durable construction that can be used to quickly craft milks whenever a recipe calls for it to ensure ingredients are as fresh as possible.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Peanut Butter Silk Cake

This cake is one of those delicious cake recipes that can make you forget about your diet regimen! Well, at least that’s my story this winter… I adore sweet and creamy peanut butter – can’t help myself!. You can try it in both a whipped cream filling which is loaded...
Food & Drinksbitesofwellness.com

Vegan Protein Mug Cake

Vanilla protein mug cake is the perfect for when you are craving something sweet and delicious!. Perfect for snacking or a decadent dessert, this healthy vegan protein mug cake is ready in 5-10 minutes and is so easy to make! Just 6 ingredients all of which are vegan, gluten free and dairy free!
Food & Drinksfreshlyhomecooked.com

Flag Sheet Cake

Fluffy and moist classic vanilla cake covered with a creamy and sweet buttercream frosting. All topped off with fresh strawberries and blueberries. The strawberries and blueberries are made to look like a flag. This cake would be perfect for serving for Memorial day or the Fourth of July. It would also be great for serving any time during the summer. The vanilla cake is quick and easy to make, all of the ingredients are whisked together in one large mixing bowl. You can also use a boxed cake mix instead if you would rather and bake it according to package directions in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Let the cake cool down completely before frosting. After the cake is covered with the buttercream frosting, arrange the blueberries in one corner and the strawberries in a line over the cake, resembling a flag pattern. Cover and store in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
RecipesFox11online.com

Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli

1 lb. small raw shrimp (dice up if needed) 1/2 cup Panko (Japanese style bread crumbs) Mix all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Portion into 3” cakes and press to flatten. Heat up butter/oil in cast iron pan over medium heat. Cook on both sides until shrimp are pink and cheese is melted (About 2 minutes per side). Top with Lemon aioli, serve and enjoy.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Cannoli Cake – Italian Dessert

Cannoli are traditional Italian pastries of the Sicily region. The singular form is “cannolo”, meaning “little tube“, with the etymology stemming from the Greek kanna. This dessert originated in Sicily, is a staple of Sicilian cuisine. However, many people across Italy love this sweet treat. It’s a nice dessert –...
Recipesclimbinggriermountain.com

One-Bowl S’mores Cake

One-Bowl S’mores Cake is an easy and delicious cake that’s perfect for any occasion!. I adore cake. Close second? Brownies. Okay, a really good chocolate chip cookie would also come close. BUT! Nothing makes me have instant jazz hands like a moist piece of chocolate cake. Every year for my...
Recipes365daysofcrockpot.com

Instant Pot Earthquake Cake

Instant Pot Earthquake Cake–a homemade chocolate bundt cake with coconut, pecans and cream cheese. When searching around the internet for “state” recipe ideas I came across a recipe called Oklahoma Earthquake Cake. Now this recipe isn’t specific to Oklahoma. The author of that particular version was from Oklahoma and that is what she decided to name it. But it got me intrigued about earthquake cake. After looking at several internet versions (ie here and and here), I realized they all use a boxed cake mix. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that but I decided I wanted to make a from scratch earthquake cake in my Instant Pot. The results were spot on! Chocolate cake with coconut pecans and a cream cheese “frosting” that makes itself.