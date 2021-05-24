Speedy apple cake by Anja Dunk
Growing up, a version of this apple pound cake sat on the work surface of our kitchen day in day out, a regular fixture to a space in constant flux. I suppose because it was always there I didn’t view it as a treat, despite it being sweet. From Monday to Friday it was tucked into our lunch boxes, wrapped in brown paper, when all my brother and I really wanted was a KitKat like everyone else. We complained about it, of course, but it remained ever constant. My dad used to take it to work with him in a dish, with cream sloshing about, on the back of his bike every morning; good cake, he would tell my mum at night, good cake, to which my brother and I would roll our eyes at each other.www.theguardian.com