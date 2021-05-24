Jam sheet cake for outside by Claire Ptak

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSheet cakes are my favourite for a quick and easy cake because there is no trimming, no icing, no stacking and they are charming in their simplicity and nostalgia. My grandmother Betty used to make red cake – she never added “velvet” to the name as that was far too fancy for the simple sheet of red sponge topped with a thin layer of “white frosting”. She would ice it directly inside the baking tin and cover with a sheet of foil and stick it on the back seat of the car (or on my lap) and take it to whatever event we were going to. That’s exactly how my jam sheet cake should be handled. Made fresh and fast in a rush to get everyone and everything ready in time and still not arrive empty handed. And it tastes better eaten outside, as do most things.

