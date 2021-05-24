Public invited to celebrate new Appalachian Trail Community

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The public is invited to celebrate the town of Bennington’s designation as the newest Appalachian Trail Community.

Speakers include federal, state and local officials, an historian and Appalachian Trail hikers.

“Being recognized as an Appalachian Trail Community puts Bennington on the map of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy — the organization known as ‘the stewards of the world’s longest hiking only footpath,’” said Bennington’s Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti.

The Appalachian Trail Community program is intended to recognize towns and cities that help promote and protect the trail and to support regional work to expand outdoor recreation economies while highlighting stewardship opportunities to protect the trail and adjacent lands.

“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is thrilled to celebrate Bennington, Vermont, as the newest A.T. Community partner helping to protect and promote the Appalachian Trail,” said Julie Judkins, director of education and outreach for the ATC. “Bennington representatives have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to plan education- and stewardship-focused events to reinforce the Trail’s continued protection.”

To register for the online Zoom event, visit www.appalachiantrail.org/bennington-RSVP.