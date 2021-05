Samoa's opposition claimed victory in an election standoff Monday after court rulings backed its bid to form a new government and install Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as the Pacific island nation's first woman prime minister. Hundreds of FAST Party supporters sang hymns and cheered outside the Supreme Court in Apia after two vital decisions went in favour of the fledgling opposition group led by Mata'afa. "It's a day to give thanks to God and to all of you for having the heart for this country," she said. "This is not about you or me, this is about the future of Samoa and protecting our inheritance of our ancestors. We were almost too late, it was nearly taken forcefully from us."