Federal Money for Home Care Could Hurt the Middle Class

As part of its infrastructure proposal to Congress, the Biden administration has proposed to spend an extra $400 billion over the next ten years on home care benefits for the disabled and elderly through the Medicaid program. This is an extraordinary amount of money, relative to the $2 trillion infrastructure package, to the $235 billion spent nationally each year on long-term services and supports (LTSS), and to the $134 billion paid annually by Medicaid for LTSS. What is the intended purpose of these funds? Who would benefit? Who would be harmed? Are there any hidden agendas? There have been many discussions over the years to create a federal long-term services and supports social insurance program like Medicare. Is this the beginning of such a plan?