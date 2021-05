Okay, after seeing this, we’re pretty sure no one had more fun during the weird, wild and wonderful North Shore Winter of 2020-21 than Noah Beschen. Dude wasn’t stressing over the Tour or the Olympics or contests or points or any of that jock stuff. Guy doesn’t care if it’s big or small, rainy or windy, tiny tubes or colossal airs, Third Reef Pipeline or Pupukea shorebreak, makeable or a total yard sale… or even flat: Screw it, let’s go to the skatepark. Let’s eat tons of food. Let’s bro down with the tourists. Let’s get all artsy filming this beautiful woman. Let’s make a skit…’ No, Beschen and his crew are not jaded, they love it all. In fact, the more pointless it is… well, that’s the point, right?