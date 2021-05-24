newsbreak-logo
Letter: Republican Party dismantling public education

By Judith Turner, Broken Arrow
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

The question is not how does Oklahoma fix the Epic Charter Schools quagmire? It's how did Epic get a foothold in Oklahoma?. When did Epic begin its interaction with the Oklahoma Legislature? Who was contacted? What was the sales pitch?. In the 1980s there began a campaign to discredit and...

Garfield County, OKEnid News and Eagle

LETTER: Vote people before party

In response to Clay Horning’s op-ed from the Sports section on April 25, “It’s the wrong law, for the wrong reasons, at the wrong time,” regarding SB2, which claims to protect women’s sports:. The NCAA stands ready to take the Women’s College World Series out of Oklahoma, plus numerous regional...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Teachers can still educate on facts

It is rather apparent that those members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission who are objecting to House Bill 1775 have not read the law ("Centennial commission scolds governor; legislator says he's had enough," May 12). Or, could it be that they are unwilling to acknowledge the law...
Bowling Green Daily News

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Presidential Electionazpbs.org

Arizona Election Audit’s affect on Republican Party

GOP political analysts Chuck Coughlin, President of HighGround, and Lorna Romero, Owner of Elevate Strategies discussed the GOP fighting over the ballot audit and election. What does this mean for the future of the party? And what about future elections like in 2022? Will this disenfranchise voters if the GOP keeps saying you can’t trust the process then why would their base feel safe voting?
Politicshawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaii Republican Party Elects New Executive Committee

The Republican Party of Hawaii elected a new state executive committee at its state convention over the weekend. More than 500 attended the virtual event - the most the party has seen in thepast 20 years. Chairing the Hawaii party is Signe Godfrey, who owned executive search company Olsten Staffing...
EducationTulsa World

Letter: Reduce per-child expenditure for virtual education

Epic Charter School should be fully transparent about its expenditures. It is no surprise, however, that public dollars are being misused when the Legislature, in its wisdom, provides the same amount of funding to a virtual school — that is not subject to class-size limits and is not responsible for the physical safety of its students during the day — as it does to traditional schools that are held to these standards.
U.S. PoliticsMetroWest Daily News

A soulless Republican Party casts aside Liz Cheney

If anyone had told me six months ago that someday I would write a column supporting the actions of a politician named Cheney, I would have suggested that this person pay a visit to a highly competent psychiatrist. After all, when Richard B. Cheney was vice president, I once described...
Presidential ElectionThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | No ‘true conservatism to Republican Party’

Bernie Bolha (May 15, “Major obstacles facing Republican Party”) should take a closer look at his Republican Party, now home to Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, the Big Lie, Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz, among others, who hardly embrace “morality, integrity and principles.”. It was ReTrumplicans, egged on by the former...
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

LETTER: Where education begins

I understand that at the April 12 school board meeting, they approved a Roo Stadium Video Scoring System in an amount not to exceed $750,000. I’m extremely disappointed that the board has seen fit to approve something of this nature for a football stadium that doesn’t even have adequate parking facilities. I understand this is Texas and football is king, but what about the needs of our elementary schools?
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Martin not focusing on public education (letter)

When it comes to the decadeslong underfunding of public education in Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers have, in my view, historically opted for almost sadistic “solutions.” They punish districts for their so-called failures by inviting private, for-profit enterprises to erode their budgets while simultaneously funding opt-out strategies for wealthier families. And so...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Opinion: Liz Cheney proves it: The Republican Party is autocratic

Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, May 15, 2021. Let’s take a look back at the week in Opinion. Two weeks ago, judging by your emails, I upset a number of readers by writing this in the newsletter: “At best, today’s Republican Party is a dwindling reactionary faction bereft of workable ideas; at worst, it is a nationalist, race-baiting, Trumpist sect that threatens American democracy.” The observation then was pegged to news that the movement to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom had gathered enough signatures to force an election, but now it applies just as neatly to the spectacle that played out in Washington this week over Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) unremarkable yet heretical honesty about Donald Trump’s dangerous mendacity.
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

Which Party Is More Intolerant Of Criticism: Republicans Or Democrats?

Earlier this year, the Conservative Political Action Committee held a conference titled “American Uncanceled.”. Organizers attempted to showcase how their political opponents are the intolerant ones, and that conservatives were the true defenders of the ability to speak their minds. But what would happen when House Republicans would vote on...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana education system perpetuates ignorance

In the May 14 Billings Gazette, I read the article, “Arntzen asks about antiracism” and darn near choked on my coffee. She has requested an opinion from the attorney general regarding the legality of a federal grant “American History and Civic Education” that requires recipients to incorporate teaching the history of systemic racism in the United States in the classroom. She stated this would cause division in our classrooms and communities, and endorsed the proposition that ignorance is bliss. The Office of Public Instruction then went on to state that the state of Montana was not and has not ever applied for this grant. Good grief.
Educationreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Nevada Legislature finds $500M for public education

Or possibly we can use it to teach all the kids here illegally how to speak English. No, the money will line the pockets of the teachers union. It figures that state Sen. Maggie Carlton, a Democrat, is happy. They’ll donate to her next campaign. Business as usual.
ElectionsColumbian

Letter: The Party of Trump

I keep hearing that the Grand Old Party is moving to the Party of Trump. We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Blocker reelected as Chairwoman of the local Republican Party

WALTERBORO- Janis Blocker was reelected as chairman of the Colleton County Republican Party Convention Tuesday, April 27, at the Colleton Civic Center. Seventy delegates, alternates, party members, VIPs, and visitors attended the convention held every two years to elect officers and state delegates. Blocker, who begins her 22nd year as...
PoliticsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Replace the Republican Party with a common-sense movement

Disgusted Republicans, you are not alone. You know our democratic institutions are under assault by the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan. Today’s Republican Party has made a mockery of its founding principles, and Republican leaders in Congress refuse to speak the truth. This is why I joined over 150 other leading Republicans from around […] The post Replace the Republican Party with a common-sense movement appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Cheney stands for the legitimate Republican Party

Very seldom do I agree with Rep. Liz Cheney on policy. I disliked her father making too many decisions for George W. Bush, and usually disagreed with them. But right now, Liz Cheney is my No. 1 hero and I’d gladly vote for her for U.S. representative — not President. Why? Because she may become most instrumental in saving our democracy.
EducationBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: GOP knows how to make a woman feel worthless

I am so heartbroken by some of the bills in our state Legislature. The Republican Party sure knows how to make a woman feel worthless. These abortion bills say that a potential life is more important than my life. It’s more important than my 44 years of life and history and memories. More important than the contributions I make to my child, my partner, my parents, my family, my workplace, my community, my friends. More important than my years of education, my history and experience in my profession. More important than the dreams and ideas I have for what I still want to accomplish in my lifetime. More important than my existing child getting what she needs. More important than being able to support myself and my family financially. More important than being able to care for my parents as they age.
EducationBoston Globe

Republican attacks on higher education are a threat to democracy

Nikole Hannah-Jones is one of oday’s most accomplished journalists. She is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, and countless other awards that recognize her work. Her 1619 Project for The New York Times — which centers the story of the United States on the history and legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans — has been the subject of fierce academic and political debate, so much so that Republican state legislatures, in keeping with their tradition of intentionally overlooking the nation’s sins, have been trying to discourage its use in schools.