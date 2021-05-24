Letter: Republican Party dismantling public education

I am so heartbroken by some of the bills in our state Legislature. The Republican Party sure knows how to make a woman feel worthless. These abortion bills say that a potential life is more important than my life. It’s more important than my 44 years of life and history and memories. More important than the contributions I make to my child, my partner, my parents, my family, my workplace, my community, my friends. More important than my years of education, my history and experience in my profession. More important than the dreams and ideas I have for what I still want to accomplish in my lifetime. More important than my existing child getting what she needs. More important than being able to support myself and my family financially. More important than being able to care for my parents as they age.