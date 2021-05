Science and logic are supposed to reign supreme when it comes to public health decisions. When they don’t, the results can be tragic. The halting in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine is a prime case in point. It was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 27 as the only single dose vaccine approved for use. It boasted a relatively high efficacy rate of about 72 percent, especially when compared to more common vaccines, such as ones for influenza. By mid-April, Johnson & Johnson had already shipped out 10 million doses in the U.S.