newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Is There Hope for ICS and Supply Chain Security?

By Topher Tebow
securityboulevard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial control systems (ICS) have been the target of countless cyberattacks in recent years. Some of these attacks have an extortion goal in mind, while others seem to be nothing more than a test to see if the attacker is able to access and disrupt systems. As malicious actors become more clever in their tactics, we are also seeing an increase in supply chain attacks, complicating matters even further. As cybercriminals find new ways to improve their attacks, is there any hope of protecting our industrial networks from future attacks?

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Supply Chain Security#Supply Chains#Security Systems#Security Software#Software Systems#Ics#Solarwinds Orion#Accelion#Usb#Blockchain#Fta#Supply Chain Attacks#Supply Chain Transparency#Industrial Networks#Cyber Protection Measures#Industrial Equipment#Suppliers#Industrial Organizations#Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
Related
Computersaithority.com

VIAVI Accelerates 5G at the Edge With O-RAN Testing on AWS Outposts

Viavi Solutions Inc. announced availability of the TeraVM O-CU Tester on AWS Outposts, marking the industry’s first O-RAN Central Unit (O-CU) test solution deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) at the network edge. As 5G services leverage edge computing, the ability to validate application and infrastructure performance at any point in the network has become essential to ensuring quality of experience.
Retailscmr.com

Delivering Strategic Value through Supply Chain as a Service

Editor’s Note: Michael Dominy, VP Analyst, Gartner Supply Chain. The events of the past year, and in particular the pandemic, forced supply chains to rapidly change and shined a new spotlight on supply chains. Looking ahead, supply chain leaders have an opportunity to leverage this newfound attention to move beyond cost optimization and play a larger role in contributing directly to top-line revenue.
IndustryGrand Rapids Business Journal

Useful strategies for minimizing supply chain management issues

The supply chain disruptions of 2021 have been well documented. There are daily reminders in our news pointing to the most recent product shortage or price increase. We thought it time for a ground-level view into the issue of construction material supply chain management and some strategies you can use to minimize the impact.
Marketsroboticsandautomationnews.com

Webinar: Reuters looks into healthcare supply chains

Webinar: How Automation Can Hold the Key to Increased Efficiency for Healthcare Fulfilment, on Tuesday 18th May (11am EDT) Healthcare supply chains have been placed under huge stress over the past 15 months given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with warehouse operations having been heavily affected due to demand fluctuations and workforce capabilities.
EconomyFood Navigator

Implementing Supply Chain Best Practices

An industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is crucial for reliable forecasting to ensure optimal performance. Download this whitepaper to learn how to gain complete visibility and control over your supply chain. Achieving these results can lead to:. Reduction of estimation errors by 15%. Increase plant output by 10%. Reduce...
Softwarefinchannel.com

Adopting New Technology to Simplify and Connect Supply Chains

The FINANCIAL -- The global pandemic has changed all our lives, the entire world, and its supply chains. Still very much affecting families, friends and livelihoods, our industry is shifting from personal counters to digital doorways. What COVID-19 has amplified is the urgency in quick reactions to change, as well as the importance of contingency management, visibility and traceability, Maersk notes.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Supply Chain Visibility Helps Manage Risk

Supply chain innovations have led to improved efficiency, reliability and profitability. But it has also created new risks for supply chain companies. In order to manage and reduce the effects of these risks, companies are incorporating supply chain visibility technologies and processes. Supply chain visibility is the use of data and technology to track orders from manufacturer to delivery to help prevent order and shipment errors.
SoftwareDark Reading

Rapid7 Is the Latest Victim of a Software Supply Chain Breach

Security vendor says attackers accessed some of its source code using a previously compromised Bash Uploader script from Codecov. An unknown number of Rapid 7 customers — and Rapid7 itself — have become the latest victims of security incidents affecting trusted third-party software supply chain partners. On Friday, Rapid7 disclosed...
IndustryIndustrial Distribution

Building Resilience and Risk Mitigation in the Supply Chain

Over a year into a global pandemic, we are ready to go back to business as usual. This type of thinking, unfortunately, is not the way forward. Now is the time to set up the supply chain for future success, no matter what disruptions come along in the coming years. Even if we avoid another global pandemic, issues like what we have seen recently in the Suez Canal and the Texas snowstorm will continue to challenge the supply chain.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Managing customers’ supply chains in a digital world

New technological offerings that promise to solve a myriad of supply chain woes hit the market almost daily. An influx of options — combined with a pandemic-fueled push to become more tech-savvy — has made it more difficult than ever for companies to know which solutions are worth adopting. Additionally, rapid adoption can make it more challenging for companies to ensure they are taking advantage of each tool’s full potential.
Softwaresupplychainbrain.com

Five Ways to Leverage AI in Supply Chain Management

It may seem that today’s increasingly unpredictable supply chains have finally bested professional planners, but the reality is that legacy planning software hasn’t caught up to our ever connected and interdependent world. Traditional tools rely on rules-based prescriptive solutions: We make some educated guesses, draw a linear regression on a spreadsheet, and cross our fingers. Deviations from those predictions are “exceptions,” and we manage them with buffers or expedites — locking up working capital, misdirecting production cycles, and frustrating consumers with empty shelves.
Industryaircargoworld.com

Consultant Insight: Cyberattacks threaten supply chains

On May 7, Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down about 5,500 miles of pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the U.S. East Coast's fuel supply. Colonial Pipeline resumed operations Wednesday, May 12, after it paid $5 million to the hackers. Once the hackers […]
Industrysupplychainquarterly.com

Supply Chain Resiliency Made Possible with Reusables

The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on global supply chains, with 45% of firms surveyed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reporting a significant disruptive impact. As companies sought to reinvent processes during the pandemic, disruptions to their business incurred substantial financial costs (averaging 6%-10% of annual revenues).1 At the same time, companies are dealing with consumers’ expectations for increased convenience and speed.
Industryelectrek.co

Mineral supply-chain disruptions would have long-range impacts on EVs

Scientists at the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory published research on how the supply chains of rare earth minerals respond to disruptions. This could include natural disasters, labor or trade disputes, construction delays – and pandemics. The team found that mineral supply chain disruptions have long-range impacts that...
Economysupplychaindive.com

Series: When supply chain and marketing intersect

The supply chain and marketing departments have historically been disparate. Supply chain teams focused on back-end operations and logistics, while marketing analyzed the front-facing aspect of the business. The two had little reason to collaborate. But that's changed as supply chains have entered the public eye. Consumers are more conscious...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Survey: Strategy, culture are key to developing the connected factory worker

Manufacturing organizations are racing to digitize the workplace, but many leaders say they are hamstrung by a lack of skilled workers to support those high-tech plans, according to a Gartner survey released this week. The firm interviewed 439 manufacturing leaders for its 2020 Smart Manufacturing Strategy and Implementation Trends Survey...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

How Companies Can Digitally Map Their Supply Chain To Drive Visibility

Ayman Shoukry is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Specright, the first purpose-built platform for Specification Data Management. As a CTO, I get to speak with IT leaders across industries like food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing about their supply chain digitization initiatives. One thing is clear: There’s a lack of visibility across supply chains everywhere.
Industryfinextra.com

Commerzbank pilots blockchain for supply chain processes

Commerzbank has teamed up with two chemicals companies to test a shared blockchain platform for handling bilateral supply chain processes in a live environment. During the test, payments between the companies - Evonik and Basf - were checked, paid and booked in a fully automated and digital manner by means of a programmed payment process.