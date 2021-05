A Roseburg man was jailed, accused of a past assault and strangulation, on Monday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on May 2nd at about 5:45 p.m. a victim ran to River Forks Market after a disturbance in the 2800 block of Fisher Road. The victim claimed the 39-year old suspect had pushed her down the stairs, strangled her and had hit her in the face. The report said the victim has a mark on her neck and swelling around her eye. A deputy attempted to contact the suspect, with no response.