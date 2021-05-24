Radio City Music Hall to reopen next month to vaccinated audiences

In most Little Women adaptations, Beth and Amy March take a backseat in their older sister’s tale and are limited in their roles. But in Beth and Amy, Virginia Kantra’s new novel, the two sisters come alive and take centre stage in this modern adaptation. As a sequel to Kantra’s first book, Meg and Jo, we meet back with the March family at a new set of crossroads and a different set of voices. A love letter to the younger siblings of the world, this heartfelt adaptation will capture your heart right away.