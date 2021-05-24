newsbreak-logo
Radio City Music Hall to reopen next month to vaccinated audiences

By Debbie Carr
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed New York venue Radio City Music Hall is set to reopen next month, hosting max capacity audiences who have been fully vaccinated. Opening night is slated for June 19, coinciding with the final evening of the Tribeca Festival, with the show still to be announced. Ticketholders will not be required to wear masks.

