If you’re familiar with Simon Cowell, then you know the man is always on the go. The music producer, businessman and TV personality has a busy schedule and seems to be able to manage things well. Unfortunately, he hit a setback last August when the America's Got Talent judge broke his back after falling off his new electric bike at his home. Cowell has since recovered and seems to be doing fine. Now, months removed from the incident, it’s looking like he hasn’t exactly bailed on electric bikes for good.