Norsemen place second in 4x200 at state track: Bunn takes third in 2A boys’ long jump

On Wednesday, April 28, Roland-Story senior Adam McIlrath signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Ellsworth Community College on an athletic scholarship. "Adam has been a multi-sport athlete in his time here at Roland-Story and is an extremely hard worker who has put in numerous hours with his teammates and on his own to create this great opportunity," Activities Director Brian Petersen said in a news release. "Roland-Story is extremely proud of him as he moves into his future as a collegiate student-athlete."