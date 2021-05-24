Norsemen place second in 4x200 at state track: Bunn takes third in 2A boys’ long jump
DES MOINES – The Roland-Story boys’ track team surpassed expectations to medal in both the 4x200 and 4x100-meter relays at the state co-ed track meet last weekend. Roland-Story entered the Class 2A 4x200 race on Friday ranked 10th with a qualifying time of one minute, 33.27 seconds. By the time the race was over the Norsemen were the second-best 4x200 team in 2A after running a shocking time of 1:30.95.www.storycityherald.com