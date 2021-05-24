32 food & beverage jobs in Charlotte right now, some with hiring bonuses
As restaurants reopen, many are hiring like crazy . If you’re looking for a job in the food & beverage industry, check out these openings.
Kitchen Staff at RH Rooftop. Details .
Lead Mixologist at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .
Server at Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Details .
Server at Fin & Fino. Details .
$250 bonus if hired and still on the team in three months.
Back of House/Line Cook at Pasta & Provisions. Details .
Catering Sales Manager at Reid’s Fine Foods. Details .
Server at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .
Support Team at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .
Line Cooks at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.
Sous Chef & Cooks at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .
Brewery Warehouse and Order Fulfillment at Sycamore Brewing. Details .
Catering Executive Chef / Exec Sous Chef at QC Catering. Details .
Viva Chicken Team Member at Viva Chicken. Details .
Receive $200 bonus on your paycheck after your first 30 days (based on at least 100 total hours worked) and $200 on your paycheck after 60 days (based on at least 200 total hours worked).
Line Cook at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .
Servers at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.
F ull-Time Server at Foxcroft Wine Co. Details .
Line Cook at Link & Pin New Bern. Details .
Server at Midwood Smokehouse. Details .
Cook at The Porter’s House. Details .
$250 bonus if hired and still on the team in three months.
Bartender at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .
Wood-Fired Kitchen Team at Salud Beer Shop/Salud Cerveceria. Details .
Sous Chef at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .
Bar Manager at The Wine Loft South End. Details .
Hosts at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.
Line Cook at Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Details .
Assistant General Manager at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .
Team Member at Yafo Kitchen. Details .
Catering Chef at Something Classic. Details .
Bojangles’ Assistant General Manager at FDY, Inc. Details .
Bartender at Mama Ricotta’s. Details .
Front of House Positions at Mason Jar Group. Details .
Catering & Event Account Executive at QC Catering. Details .
