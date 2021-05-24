newsbreak-logo
Charlotte, NC

32 food & beverage jobs in Charlotte right now, some with hiring bonuses

By Alivia McAtee
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsw49_0a8ymFbD00

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board , where top employers find top talent.

As restaurants reopen, many are hiring like crazy . If you’re looking for a job in the food & beverage industry, check out these openings.

Kitchen Staff at RH Rooftop. Details .

Lead Mixologist at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .

Server at Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Details .

Server at Fin & Fino. Details .
$250 bonus if hired and still on the team in three months.

Back of House/Line Cook at Pasta & Provisions. Details .

Catering Sales Manager at Reid’s Fine Foods. Details .

Server at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .

Support Team at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .

Line Cooks at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.

Sous Chef & Cooks at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .

Brewery Warehouse and Order Fulfillment at Sycamore Brewing. Details .

Catering Executive Chef / Exec Sous Chef at QC Catering. Details .

Viva Chicken Team Member at Viva Chicken. Details .
Receive $200 bonus on your paycheck after your first 30 days (based on at least 100 total hours worked) and $200 on your paycheck after 60 days (based on at least 200 total hours worked).

Line Cook at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .

Servers at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.

F ull-Time Server at Foxcroft Wine Co. Details .

Line Cook at Link & Pin New Bern. Details .

Server at Midwood Smokehouse. Details .

Cook at The Porter’s House. Details .
$250 bonus if hired and still on the team in three months.

Bartender at 800° WOODFIRED KITCHEN – Phillips Place. Details .

Wood-Fired Kitchen Team at Salud Beer Shop/Salud Cerveceria. Details .

Sous Chef at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .

Bar Manager at The Wine Loft South End. Details .

Hosts at Village Tavern. Details .
Offering signing bonuses.

Line Cook at Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Details .

Assistant General Manager at Trolley Barn Fermentory. Details .

Team Member at Yafo Kitchen. Details .

Catering Chef at Something Classic. Details .

Bojangles’ Assistant General Manager at FDY, Inc. Details .

Bartender at Mama Ricotta’s. Details .

Front of House Positions at Mason Jar Group. Details .

Catering & Event Account Executive at QC Catering. Details .

Looking for more? Check out 250+ jobs on the Axios Charlotte Job Board .

The post 32 food & beverage jobs in Charlotte right now, some with hiring bonuses appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

