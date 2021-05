Not too long after Coco Gauff pulled off one of the best wins of her career, against the world No 4 Aryna Sabalenka in Rome this month, she was asked to reflect on the progress she has made since her breakthrough in the summer of 2019. Gauff responded without hesitation. She was absolutely happy with it, she said, but that she would not be satisfied until she reached her ultimate goal. Then she shrugged.