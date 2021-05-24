Prep-Segue

newsbreak-logo
By Oscar Wells Gabriel II
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ACTOR DANNY MASTERSON ORDRED TO STAND TRIAL IN RAPE CASES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge who heard three days of testimony from three women who say Danny Masterson raped them now says the “That 70s Show” star must stand trial. L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charliane F. Olmedo says the accusers’ accounts are credible enough to take the case before a jury. Masterson faces three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could put him in prison for up to 45 years, if convicted. The trial is one of the rare ones of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

MORGAN WALLEN WINS, DESPITE BEING BARRED FROM BILLBOARD AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He wasn’t invited because of a racial controversy. But Morgan Wallen is a three-time winner at the Billboard Music Awards. Among them are two big ones, top country artist and album. Wallen was shunned by music events after being caught on tape in February shouting a racial slur. The Billboard Awards are based on sales and streams, so they couldn’t ban him outright. But he wasn’t asked to perform or attend. Meanwhile, sales of Wallen’s album continue to increase since the controversy.

MEGAN FOX CELEBRATES MACHINE GUN KELLY’S WIN AT BILLBOARD AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox shared in the glory as her boyfriend won a pair of honors at the Billboard Music Awards. Machine Gun Kelly captured two awards, top rock artist and top rock album. Before going up to accept, he kissed Fox. Kelly started in rap, but recently has had more success in rock.

MICHELLE OBAMA INTRODUCES ALICIA KEYS AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama was among the stars at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. She introduced a performance by Alicia Keys during the event, staged in Los Angeles. Keys was honored for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “songs in A minor.”

SPIKE LEE, TRACY MORGAN COURTSIDE AS NY KNICKS RETURN TO PLAYOFFS

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee is a huge fan of the New York Knicks. And yesterday, he got to see something he and other Knick fans wondered if they’d ever see again: an NBA playoff game. Lee and Tracy Morgan were among the more than 15,000 on hand for yesterday’s game at Madison Square Garden — the Knicks’ first playoff clash in eight years. It was also the largest New York City event since the pandemic hit. While fans were pumped as they went in, the New Yorkers were deflated at the end, as the Atlanta Hawks pulled out a last-second 107-105 win.

FEDS GET LAST OF “TIGER KING” BIG CATS FROM PRIVATE ZOO IN OK.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials in Oklahoma have moved the last of the 68 big cats from a private zoo in Oklahoma that figured in the “Tiger King” saga. The last cat taken from Tiger King Park in Thackerville was a jaguar. The zoo is tied to the last episode of the Netflix series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Last week, the Justice Department said it would seize the cats as part of a court-approved deal to end a federal complaint against zookeeper Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren.

RICK SANTORUM AXED BY CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has dropped former Republican senator Rick Santorum. He lost his gig over remarks last month about Native Americans. He told young Republicans that white immigrants “birthed a nation from nothing” and that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Fawn Sharp, head of the National Congress of American Indians, calls Santorum “an unhinged and embarrassing racist.”

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Thomas P. Bossert, former White House homeland security adviser; retired Gen. Keith Alexander, former director of the National Security Agency. __. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Matthew Pottinger, former White House homeland...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

CBS hitting stride on soccer coverage with Champion’s League

Pete Radovich has directed some of CBS Sports’ most memorable openings featuring Jay-Z, John Malkovich and Patrick Stewart. But the most rewarding assignment of Radovich’s nearly 20 years at the network comes Saturday when the UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City airs on CBS. While directing Malkovich...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Murder trial of US scion Robert Durst resumes after long Covid delay

The murder trial of notorious US real estate scion Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend to prevent her talking to police about his wife's disappearance, resumed in Los Angeles Monday after a 14-month delay. The trial in Los Angeles is expected to last several months, but Judge Windham on Monday granted a separate hearing on Durst's health for the coming weeks, and began speaking with jurors to ensure they can continue.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Antonia Gentry Takes Vogue Along For Her Very First Red Carpet Experience

Last night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, honoring the year’s best film and television moments. Though there were many red carpet veterans making an appearance—including Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen—Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was walking the step-and-repeat for the first time. The actor, who stars in the show about a family whose “fresh start” in New England is anything but, attended as both a nominee for Breakout Performance and as a presenter for Best Musical Moment. “I was very nervous, I’ll admit, but I was surrounded by such a wonderful team and everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” says Gentry. “It was so much fun.” To make the occasion, she took Vogue along for the ride.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

'WandaVision' Wins Best Show at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

After taking a year off due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards returned on Sunday to celebrate this year’s top television and film talent at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. On night one, Disney+ and Marvel’s hit series WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.