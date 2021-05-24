Prep-Segue

ACTOR DANNY MASTERSON ORDRED TO STAND TRIAL IN RAPE CASES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge who heard three days of testimony from three women who say Danny Masterson raped them now says the “That 70s Show” star must stand trial. L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charliane F. Olmedo says the accusers’ accounts are credible enough to take the case before a jury. Masterson faces three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could put him in prison for up to 45 years, if convicted. The trial is one of the rare ones of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

MORGAN WALLEN WINS, DESPITE BEING BARRED FROM BILLBOARD AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He wasn’t invited because of a racial controversy. But Morgan Wallen is a three-time winner at the Billboard Music Awards. Among them are two big ones, top country artist and album. Wallen was shunned by music events after being caught on tape in February shouting a racial slur. The Billboard Awards are based on sales and streams, so they couldn’t ban him outright. But he wasn’t asked to perform or attend. Meanwhile, sales of Wallen’s album continue to increase since the controversy.

MEGAN FOX CELEBRATES MACHINE GUN KELLY’S WIN AT BILLBOARD AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox shared in the glory as her boyfriend won a pair of honors at the Billboard Music Awards. Machine Gun Kelly captured two awards, top rock artist and top rock album. Before going up to accept, he kissed Fox. Kelly started in rap, but recently has had more success in rock.

MICHELLE OBAMA INTRODUCES ALICIA KEYS AT BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama was among the stars at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. She introduced a performance by Alicia Keys during the event, staged in Los Angeles. Keys was honored for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “songs in A minor.”

SPIKE LEE, TRACY MORGAN COURTSIDE AS NY KNICKS RETURN TO PLAYOFFS

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee is a huge fan of the New York Knicks. And yesterday, he got to see something he and other Knick fans wondered if they’d ever see again: an NBA playoff game. Lee and Tracy Morgan were among the more than 15,000 on hand for yesterday’s game at Madison Square Garden — the Knicks’ first playoff clash in eight years. It was also the largest New York City event since the pandemic hit. While fans were pumped as they went in, the New Yorkers were deflated at the end, as the Atlanta Hawks pulled out a last-second 107-105 win.

FEDS GET LAST OF “TIGER KING” BIG CATS FROM PRIVATE ZOO IN OK.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials in Oklahoma have moved the last of the 68 big cats from a private zoo in Oklahoma that figured in the “Tiger King” saga. The last cat taken from Tiger King Park in Thackerville was a jaguar. The zoo is tied to the last episode of the Netflix series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Last week, the Justice Department said it would seize the cats as part of a court-approved deal to end a federal complaint against zookeeper Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren.

RICK SANTORUM AXED BY CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has dropped former Republican senator Rick Santorum. He lost his gig over remarks last month about Native Americans. He told young Republicans that white immigrants “birthed a nation from nothing” and that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Fawn Sharp, head of the National Congress of American Indians, calls Santorum “an unhinged and embarrassing racist.”