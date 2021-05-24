Scoreboard

newsbreak-logo
W L Pct GB New York 21 19 .525 _ Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Philadelphia 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 22 24 .478 2 Washington 20 23 .465 2½. W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ Chicago 24 22 .522 2 Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½ Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8.

MLBFulton Sun

Abreu scores on wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when...
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Yankees Baseball: 3 Things to Watch for this Week 5/17-5/23

Here are three things to watch for this week as the Yankees head to Texas to take on the Rangers and host the White Sox over the weekend. After going 4-2 last week, the Yankees have now had a winning record three weeks in a row. This has certainly helped New York recuperate after a rough start to the season.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Underrated outfielders to consider via trade

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts hits a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox might go for...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We're back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend's homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: White Sox Top Standings at Quarter Mark

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings at the quarter mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the difference a year makes. At this point in the 2020 season, MLB was two-thirds through the shortened campaign, in the midst of a September stretch run. This year, we're only a fourth of...
MLBrecord-courier.com

Cleveland baseball schedule for May 28-June 3, 2021

The day some are calling Opening Day 2.0 is now less than a week away. Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2, a 1:10 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox on Lou Gehrig Day. The mask regulations will also be relaxed beginning with that game. The ballpark had a 30-percent capacity in April and has had a 40-percent capacity in May.
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 5/27/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for May 17 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays 13-1

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series Monday night as part of a slightly abbreviated early-week slate. Taijuan Walker is scheduled to take the mound for New York, with Max Fried slated to throw for the Braves. The Mets were swept in a three-game road set against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, while the Braves won two of three at Milwaukee. Still, the Mets lead the NL East at two games over .500, with the other four teams all within three games. Atlanta is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while the Mets are at +135 in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds at William Hill Sportsbook. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 1170 AM

[WATCH] Women Brawl During Chicago White Sox Game

The Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals both lead their Major League Baseball divisions and they played each other Monday night and Tueadsy night. They will end the series today starting with a 1:10 first pitch at the White Sox Guranteed Rate Field. The main story line going...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MLB Bets for Monday, May 17: Double Down on White Sox at Plus-Value

Have you signed up to become an SI PRO subscriber this baseball season?. Your membership gives you access to betting information and plays in real time through our Discord chat, so you never miss an opportunity to get in on the action before the lines move. And if you play daily fantasy, our daily breakdowns are only available for SI PRO members.
MLBflurrysports.org

MLB Power Rankings: White Sox Can’t Stop Winning

Another week in the books and another batch of MLB Power Rankings. In a complete 180 from previous years, balls aren’t flying out of the yard every other at-bat. The balls are clearly not juiced anymore, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t seeing runs still cross the plate, as seen across the league in the last few days.