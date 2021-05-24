newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harm review – savage brilliance and envy in an Instagram blizzard

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring lockdown, the Bush theatre joined forces with the BBC to film Phoebe Eclair-Powell’s razor-sharp monologue about social media toxicity and trolling. It was a standout drama, not only for Leanne Best’s delicious performance as a lonely estate agent who becomes an obsessed “frenemy” to a social media influencer but also for the intimacy it conjured on screen. It was hard to imagine a staged version, with a different actor, that could better this gloweringly brilliant film.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Bears#Best Drama#Character Design#Starring In Drama#Towie#Savage Laughter#Instagram Images#Creepy#Circus Nightmare#Alice In Wonderland#Harm#Sound Design#Social Media Culture#Viscerality#Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesTelegraph

Harm, Bush Theatre, review: deadly sharp satire of social media culture

As theatres finally, gloriously, start to reopen post-lockdown, it's not with all-singing, all-dancing revivals of 42nd Street or Shakespeare's History Cycle, at least not yet. No, it's with the humble monologue – cheap to produce and naturally Covid compliant. And, in the case of Jack Holden's Cruise, which opened last week at the Duchess, and now this cracking new piece by rising talent Phoebe Eclair-Powell, just as effective at summoning entire worlds as any epic musical or drama. Perhaps more resonant, too: the solitary, lonely voice speaking out of the darkness feels a peculiarly apt personification of our pandemic ravaged moment.
MoviesThe Guardian

Earwig and the Witch review – a disappointing CGI debut for Studio Ghibli

Eighty-year-old animation legend Hayao Miyazaki once described computer-generated imagery as “thin, shallow, fake”. Now Studio Ghibli has made its first ever fully CG feature, and it’s, well, erm … The politest thing to say about Earwig and the Witch is that it’s not a patch on Ghibli’s hand-drawn output, with plasticky-looking characters and an aimless plot. More painfully still, the film-maker responsible is Miyazaki’s son, Gorō Miyazaki (who previously directed the pretty decent Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill).
Beauty & FashionIndiewire

‘Cruella’ Review: This Spotty Prequel Refashions a Disney Villain with More Style Than Substance

There’s one major problem with crafting a film around the early exploits of a young Cruella de Vil, one of Disney lore’s most unhinged (and fabulous) signature villains: Her primary directive is, for as long as we’ve known her, to steal, kill, skin, and wear puppies. Puppies! “Maleficent” juggled similarly tough territory — how to make a woman best known for poisoning actual babies seem sympathetic — and did it well enough to inspire two films about the villain’s secret charms, but Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” struggles to attain similar success. And yet it’s a far more exciting film, if only because its messiness and silliness and soap-opera twists and sartorial turns are all in service to the only way to feasibly make Cruella palatable to kiddos: it’s really quite fun.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

SOUND OF VIOLENCE Spoiler Review

As with all review-caps, MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Sound of Violence. Consider yourself warned. When done right, a movie can be a more visceral experience than just a story to be seen and heard. It’s not often that such a flick comes along, but the new indie horror film Sound of Violence is a good example. The story centers around Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown), a musician who experiences a neurological condition known as synesthesia. In her case, when she hears certain sounds, she not only hears them — she sees them.
MoviesEmpire

Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan Starring In Evil Dead Rise

We've known for a while that original Evil Dead filmmaking trio Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce "Ash" Campbell were planning a new film in the franchise, setting up a brand new story set in the same deadite-afflicted world. The official details have arrived, with word that Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will star in Evil Dead Rise.
MakeupSFGate

How 'Cruella' Makeup Artist Channeled the Punk Rock Aesthetic of 1970s London

Disney’s “Cruella” is both a live-action “101 Dalmatians” origin story and an ode to 1970s London. It’s set at the height of the punk rock era, when an “anything goes” mentality ruled music, fashion and makeup. When she took on the job, makeup head Nadia Stacey, who had previously worked with “Cruella” star Emma Stone on “The Favourite,” happily realized she was free to follow the punk rock ethos of unapologetically expressing your style. “This isn’t standard. It’s going to be unexpected for Disney,” Stacey promises.
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella Movie Review: A Surprising Thrill

It’s not too often that a Disney live-action adaptation of an animated classic turns out to be an unexpected delight. While some went about retelling the story beat for beat with extra runtime padding or explore the story from a different perspective, “Cruella” takes a different approach by presenting us a sympathetic story about Disney’s most fashionably chic villain, but with a deliciously dark punk rock twist. With its fashionably good costumes, makeup, hair, and cast embracing the film’s wild energy, “Cruella” turns out to be the best kind of surprise film of the summer.
Beauty & FashionMilford Daily News

Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

I saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cruella Review: A Neutered Villain Origin Story

It’s true of most Disney films that the villain is the most memorable character, and often—like with Ursula in The Little Mermaid—the most beautifully drawn, as if even the animators enjoyed their company more. In no case is this more true than in 1961’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Outfitted in a huge mink coat lined with blood-red silk and with acid green cigarette smoke billowing around her, Cruella De Vil is more charismatic and entertaining than the upstanding protagonists (and this includes the dogs).
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Is Teasing a Collaboration With Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series

Fortnite has begun teasing a new collaboration. Over on its Twitter, Fortnite posted a quote from the first book of Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn series, The Final Empire. The tweet is little more than an image with the quote. Unfortunately, neither Epic Games, nor Mistborn series author Brandon Sanderson have revealed more details about the collaboration.
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella’s John McCrea On Queer Representation In Film

John McCrea delivers a standout performance as Artie, who meets and befriends Estella (Emma Stone) before she embraces her wicked side and becomes Cruella. Artie is not given a love story in the film and his personal relationships outside of Estella are unknown, but McCrea has previously confirmed the character is queer. Artie exudes a confidence in his identity that is quite refreshing. McCrea shared the following about queer representation in film during an interview with CinemaBlend:
Rock MusicThe Guardian

Black Midi: Cavalcade review – freakish parade of prog-jazz extremity

Experimental rock group Black Midi’s origin story involves meeting at the Brit School, being championed by the industry and then thrust along the faultline between hype and scepticism: their explosive 2019 debut Schlagenheim was praised and scrutinised for featuring the same aesthetics of noise, no wave and post-punk found in abundance among UK DIY acts. On their second album, they shift focus to their abilities, swapping jam sessions for a more deliberate, compositional approach. They slip prog and jazz into its sludgy sonics as they tell stories spanning despair, delirium and destruction through a fantastical and absurdist lens.
MusicFirst Showing

Watch: Funky Stop-Motion Animated Music Video for 'Pamphlets'

"I don't go outside, outside, outside… I've got flagpoles firmly in my sights." Some of the best music videos ever made feature stop-motion animation (see: Bedshaped by Keane) and here is another one to boggle our minds. Talented animation filmmaker & illustrator Raman Djafari created this music video for the song "Pamphlets" by UK band Squid, from their album "Bright Green Field" released by Warp Records. There's a lot of strange things going on in this music video, following a person with horns running around. But the filmmaker explains how it connects to song: "it is about the emergence from that state of mind (being unfit, unlovable, not compatible) through the embrace of uncertainty, insecurity and difference." I am not a fan of the song, but there's an eerie, alluring vibe to this music video and the things happening in it. Watch below.
Beauty & FashionNPR

In 'Cruella', The De Vil's In The Details

One of the biggest, baddest and certainly most stylish of Disney villains is getting an origin story. In the new film Cruella, Emma Stone plays young Estella, an orphan on the streets of London in the 1970s. She's a thief with an eye for fashion, whose life fatefully intertwines with imperious fashion designer the Baroness, played with icy hauteur by Emma Thompson. Their relationship is both a mentorship and rivalry, as Estella secretly adopts the masked identity of Cruella, an avant-garde designer (for Disney, anyway), and... vigilante, who's out for revenge.
TV & Videoshazard-herald.com

Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
InternetPosted by
StyleCaster

Instagram Now Let’s You Hide Your Like Count & The Reviews Are Mixed

As a Social Media Editor, you’d likely assume that my life revolves around likes, comments, and followers—and to an extent, it does. When it comes to my job, those things are pivotal, reflecting the work I do and the content that our audience resonates with at STYLECASTER. However, being involved in social media every day, I’m acutely aware of its effects and how every one of us uses these platforms differently. So when I learned the platform will give users the ability to see or hide likes on Instagram, I knew the reviews would be mixed.
MusicMiami Herald

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”
Theater & Dancetheplaylist.net

‘Ailey’ Trailer: New Documentary Illuminates The Pain And Genius Of Influential Dance Figure

The past decade’s so-called “golden age of documentaries” has yielded memorable projects about all sorts of cultural icons, including musicians, filmmakers, and athletes. The world of dance, however, has been disappointingly underrepresented. Part of the reason might be general audiences’ ignorance of the art form itself. Plenty of casual viewers know who Tina Turner is, but how many could identify George Balanchine?
MoviesThe Guardian

Shakespeare Theatre Company to host Britney Spears musical

Broadway producers and Washington DC’s Shakespeare Theatre Company are teaming up to host the world premiere of Britney Spears Once Upon a One More Time, a musical wrought from the pop star’s songbook, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. This Tony award-winning theater is hosting the “pre-Broadway tryout of a...