Harm review – savage brilliance and envy in an Instagram blizzard

"I don't go outside, outside, outside… I've got flagpoles firmly in my sights." Some of the best music videos ever made feature stop-motion animation (see: Bedshaped by Keane) and here is another one to boggle our minds. Talented animation filmmaker & illustrator Raman Djafari created this music video for the song "Pamphlets" by UK band Squid, from their album "Bright Green Field" released by Warp Records. There's a lot of strange things going on in this music video, following a person with horns running around. But the filmmaker explains how it connects to song: "it is about the emergence from that state of mind (being unfit, unlovable, not compatible) through the embrace of uncertainty, insecurity and difference." I am not a fan of the song, but there's an eerie, alluring vibe to this music video and the things happening in it. Watch below.