Harm review – savage brilliance and envy in an Instagram blizzard
During lockdown, the Bush theatre joined forces with the BBC to film Phoebe Eclair-Powell's razor-sharp monologue about social media toxicity and trolling. It was a standout drama, not only for Leanne Best's delicious performance as a lonely estate agent who becomes an obsessed "frenemy" to a social media influencer but also for the intimacy it conjured on screen. It was hard to imagine a staged version, with a different actor, that could better this gloweringly brilliant film.