Oscar Wells Gabriel II
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

IN THE NEWS: APPLE APP TRIAL ENTERS FINAL PHASES

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — We’re getting down to the short strokes in a trial in which Apple has been forced to defend its strict control over its mobile app store. After hearing from both sides, a federal judge will now try to elicit the kind of information she feels she needs to decide the case. Today, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers begins asking questions of attorneys from both sides as they make their closing points. Gonzalez Rogers hopes to release her decision by Aug. 13. Her written ruling could end up reshaping the technology landscape.

TIKTOK INVITE DRAWS HUNDREDS TO SO. CAL BEACH

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A birthday party invitation sent through TikTok ended up drawing more than a handful of people to a beach in Southern California over the weekend. And that proved to be more than a handful for police who had to get control of the scene. The online invite ended up luring nearly 2,500 people to Huntington Beach on Saturday. There were nearly 150 arrests after police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and partygoers refused to leave. Police say 121 adults and 28 juveniles were arrested on a variety of charges, including vandalism, illegally setting fireworks, failing to disperse and violating curfews. It could have been worse. The Orange County Register reports the original invitation got more than 180 million views on TikTok.

IN THE WEB: AIR INDIA HACKED, PERSONAL DATA OF TRAVELERS EXPOSED

CYBERSPACE (AP) — The national airline of India is reeling from a hacking attack. Officials with Air India say an unspecified number of travelers had their personal data swiped after someone hacked the computer system of a company that serves the airline. The carrier says the hackers got hold of 10 years worth of data, including passenger names, passport and credit card details. The data was pulled from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

