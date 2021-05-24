Cardamom and carrot cakes with maple icing by Anna Jones

The saying goes that you eat first with your eyes, and in the case of this gorgeous orange dip, that is definitely true. (Well, your eyes and mouth will be equally pleased.) You'll build flavor from the get-go by sizzling garlic in olive oil with fragrant cumin before adding carrots to steam in the toasted aromatics. This infuses the carrots with savory flavor while softening them to puree. Whizzed in a food processor with tahini, lemon juice, and more oil, the result is a dip that manages to be both healthy and gratifying.