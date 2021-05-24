Cardamom and carrot cakes with maple icing by Anna Jones
I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t like these. These are a crowdpleaser, loved by old, young, boys, girls, junk-food lovers and health freaks alike. This is as close to a cupcake as I get – super-buttery, sugary cupcakes don’t really do it for me. I like something with character and depth. These are what I make if I am taking cakes to a party or to a friend’s for tea. They work well at any time of day, stay super-moist and are packed with goodness.www.theguardian.com