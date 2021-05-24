Ciambellone di ricotta e limon – ricotta and lemon ring cake – by Rachel Roddy

Lemons are the perfect spring ingredient for cookies. The taste is bright and fresh, just like a great sunny spring day. Looking in my refrigerator, I had a couple of nice-looking lemons. These lemons were begging me to create a new lemon cookie. My thought was, of course, to have lemon juice and lemon zest, but I was looking for something different to add. Doing a Google search for lemon anything, I came across lemon chips. This was new to me, and I really wanted to know more. It turns out it is a site called Nuts.com, and they have Lemon Chips. The picture sold me, and I ordered a bag.