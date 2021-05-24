Ciambellone di ricotta e limon – ricotta and lemon ring cake – by Rachel Roddy
This is the only cake I make with any sort of regularity, usually once a week, more often than not on Sunday night so that the impact of Monday morning is softened by cake. It’s based on the yoghurt-pot cake my friend Ruth taught me, for which you use a carton of plain yoghurt, then use the carton to measure out the rest of the ingredients. But I decided to double quantities, substitute ricotta for yoghurt and add lemon zest, which meant the proportions of oil and sugar changed; in short, a set of scales seemed wise.www.theguardian.com