The 20 best easy cake recipes

What makes picnic food picnic food? It’s got to be portable, obviously, so there’s no point making a lovely-looking composed salad that’s going to end up upside down after a traipse across the park. Something that can be eaten by hand is another must (cutlery at a picnic is just showing off). And that’s just two reasons pies work so well at picnics: the pastry provides a ready-made case, filled in today’s instance with the olives and cheese we now don’t need to take on the picnic, while pies are just made to be eaten by hand. Paper napkins are another must, as are the finger-licking chicken wings that necessitate them.