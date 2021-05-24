newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The 20 best easy cake recipes

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a secret confession to make. I have (whisper it) yet to bake a cake. But now I have no excuse. Presenting 20 sublime, simple recipes to make you and me into a Prue or Paul. We have the buttercream of the cake-baking world: Jeremy Lee, Yotam Ottolenghi, Benjamina Ebuehi. There’s Meera Sodha’s salted miso brownies, Nigella Lawson’s birthday custard sponge, Anna Jones’s cardamom and carrot cake. There are cupcakes, sheet bakes, strawberry and cream cakes. And they are all, honestly, easy. I might have to buy an apron. It’s nearly time for tea. Ready. Steady. Bake!

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Decorating#Bundt Cake#Food Drink#Chocolate Cake#Birthday Cake#Coconut Cream#Cardamom#Cupcakes#Boozy Cream#Icing#Indian Sweets#Walnuts#Goodness#Citrus Overtones#Ground Hazelnuts#Stout#Spongey Treat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesdelightfullylowcarb.com

12 Low-Carb / Keto Bowl Recipes

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. These Low-Carb & Keto Bowl Recipes are perfect for meal planning when you’re on a keto diet. You’re going to love the variety of flavors and ingredients in these delicious low carb bowls. Most lunches and dinner meals...
RecipesThe Guardian

Potato and herb pie, and wings with banana ketchup: Yotam Ottolenghi’s picnic recipes

What makes picnic food picnic food? It’s got to be portable, obviously, so there’s no point making a lovely-looking composed salad that’s going to end up upside down after a traipse across the park. Something that can be eaten by hand is another must (cutlery at a picnic is just showing off). And that’s just two reasons pies work so well at picnics: the pastry provides a ready-made case, filled in today’s instance with the olives and cheese we now don’t need to take on the picnic, while pies are just made to be eaten by hand. Paper napkins are another must, as are the finger-licking chicken wings that necessitate them.
RecipesColumbian

Sour Cream and Onion Potato Salad

Bring on the BBQ! We made it to Memorial Day and if your job is the potato salad, do it like this. Kick off the summer with this Sour Cream and Onion Potato Salad. Classically creamy, just like you’d expect a potato salad should be, it’s the crunchy potato chip topper that takes it from ho-hum to hurrah.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Should Always Buy This Dessert Topping, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten is one of the most popular celebrity chefs to grace Food Network's cooking show line-up. The one time Washington, D.C. politico-turned-cook has been making headlines since she burst onto the culinary scene and purchased the specialty food market in the Hamptons named the Barefoot Contessa. Since her meteoric rise, Garten has gone on to have her own show, popularize the chicken dinner and its many variations, and has dazzled us by demonstrating how to make our own vanilla extract. Through it all, the cookbook author has even developed a following that ranges from Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Gartner and Taylor Swift to other Food Network chefs like Ree Drummond to common home cooks like all of us.
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
RecipesBon Appétit

The Dish I Bring to Every Potluck

Welcome to You’ve Got Time for This, a column where Bon Appétit’s editor in chief Dawn Davis highlights recipes from our archives that are delicious and accessible, and work every time. The pursuit of art nearly ruined the potluck for me. Young, curious, and crushing on New York City, I...
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

The new Maltesers party cake looks pretty fancy for just £10

This newly launched Maltesers Party Cake is a fancy new relation of the humble but delicious Malteser tray cakes we all know and love. This looks less like it was picked up on the supermarket shelf and more like it was ordered from that Instagrammable bakery in the posh part of town.
Recipesgreateightfriends.com

Easy Fresh Peach Cobbler Recipe

This peach cobbler is unique; the dough goes on the bottom of the pan and the peaches on top, the pastry then takes on the flavor of the fruit as it bakes. There are certain foods that exude Summer! I see a peach and think of delicious freshness, sweetness, and dessert!
Recipestheforkedspoon.com

Easy Crustless Quiche Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Crustless Quiche is a quicker, easier, and lighter version of the classic, but just as versatile and delicious. Low-carb and gluten-free, this crustless broccoli quiche is perfect anytime for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!. I could eat a slice of this...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Easy 3-Ingredient Recipes That Will Bring All the Smiles to the Dinner Table

If you’re busy with work, family, or life in general, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make dinner every night; especially when recipes require multiple ingredients you don’t typically have on hand. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of easy 3-ingredient dinner recipes that only require a few items—and maybe some salt and pepper—to create show-stopping meals. Besides spending less time in the kitchen, these quick and easy recipes using simple ingredients also equate to less time spent at the grocery store. Double bonus.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Mug Cake Recipes: You Need to Make This Cinnamon Vanilla Mug Cake Recipe Fast

Last night, I discovered the mug cake. And I’m pretty sure my world will never be the same. Where have these magical, mini desserts been all my life? If you haven’t tried a mug cake yet, prepare for your mind to be blown. The first one I made was vanilla and cinnamon. Amazing. When I immediately made a second one (do not judge), I switched up the spices – cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves – and it became kind of like a chai mug cake. Think I’m moving on to a chocolate mug cake next, so stay tuned for the recipe.
Recipesstateofdinner.com

Easy No Sugar Pizza Sauce Recipe

This quick and easy, no sugar added pizza sauce recipe comes together in less than 5 minutes and tastes as if it came from the local pizzeria. Whether you are eating Keto, or you just want to feed your kids nutritious meals, this no-cook pizza sauce recipe is the perfect solution for Friday nights!