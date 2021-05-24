The 20 best easy cake recipes
I have a secret confession to make. I have (whisper it) yet to bake a cake. But now I have no excuse. Presenting 20 sublime, simple recipes to make you and me into a Prue or Paul. We have the buttercream of the cake-baking world: Jeremy Lee, Yotam Ottolenghi, Benjamina Ebuehi. There’s Meera Sodha’s salted miso brownies, Nigella Lawson’s birthday custard sponge, Anna Jones’s cardamom and carrot cake. There are cupcakes, sheet bakes, strawberry and cream cakes. And they are all, honestly, easy. I might have to buy an apron. It’s nearly time for tea. Ready. Steady. Bake!www.theguardian.com