Yanks Abroad: Championship season in Europe

With French club Lille's Ligue 1 title on Sunday, Tim Weah (right, in front) became the sixth American to win a European league championship in 2020-21. If you include all the players who started out the season on teams that went on to win league titles and those who played on the winning teams in cup finals, Americans have been part of 18 championship teams. It could be 19 as soon as Wednesday if Josh Cohen's Maccabi Haifa clinches the Israeli Ligat Ha'Al championship.