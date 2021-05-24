Birthday custard sponge by Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson may have raised a few of her fans' eyebrows when she tweeted, "I'm not sure #RecipeOfTheDay quite counts as a recipe! It's just two ingredients that you leave to cook in the oven for two hours" and adding, "But what two ingredients!" As it turns out, though, she may have been a wee bit disingenuous in claiming that you only need just the two named ingredients to make Roast Duck Legs with Potatoes. While most Twitter users took Lawson at her word and expressed great enthusiasm for this relatively simple recipe, one commenter called her out on the description by pointing out, "I spy green so there are at least three ingredients!"