newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Birthday custard sponge by Nigella Lawson

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my children were little, this was a very popular cake, and it’s not just nostalgia that makes me cook it still. Adding cornflour along with the plain flour makes for a wonderfully light and tender sponge, but it is definitely one of those cakes that needs to be eaten on the day it’s made. And while it’s the perfect, smile-inducing birthday cake, I often make it without sprinkling hundreds and thousands – just the dark gleaming icing that drapes over the top and drips thickly down the sides – for an anytime treat for older eaters.

www.theguardian.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigella Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Milk Chocolate#Hot Milk#Custard#Food Drink#Chocolate Cake#Baking Powder#Chocolate Milk#G Bird#Feast#Chatto Windus#Birthday Cake#Soft Unsalted Butter#Cooking#Chocolate Buttons#Caster Sugar#Eggs#200g Bicarbonate#Candles#Room Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesVermilion Standard

Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson on the many pleasures of home cooking

Our cookbook of the week is Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories by Nigella Lawson. To try a recipe from the book, check out: Chocolate, tahini and banana two ways; brown butter colcannon; and chicken in a pot with lemon and orzo. As both a companion and pandemic project,...
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Nigella Lawson: "Cook for yourself. No one else is going to judge you."

She gained fame in the era of restaurant-trained, bad-boy celebrity chefs, but Nigella Lawson was never going to be the person yelling at hapless cooks on TV or swaggering on about how exotic and adventurous her appetites are. Nor, however, was she ever the picture of submissive feminine perfection — the "Domestic Goddess" thing was meant to be cheeky.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Most Underrated Ingredient, According To Nigella Lawson

Cookbook author and television personality Nigella Lawson is known for her more casual, fuss-free approach to the kitchen, and she's not afraid to whip up some decadent dishes or rummage through her fridge for a late-night snack, as fans of her various cooking shows over the years will know. When The Guardian asked her to identify what she believed were some of the most underrated foods on the market, she had a clear answer in mind. Or, well, a clear category.
RecipesVermilion Standard

Cook this: Chicken in a pot with lemon and orzo from Cook, Eat, Repeat

Our cookbook of the week is Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories by Nigella Lawson. Tomorrow, we’ll feature an interview with the author. To try another recipe from the book, check out: Chocolate, tahini and banana two ways; and brown butter colcannon. “‘Shall I roast a chicken?’ has the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Inspirational Way Nigella Lawson Sees Eating

Nigella Lawson already inspires us with her cooking, and now she's inspiring us with her eating, too. The New York Times shared a quote from her latest book via their Twitter account: "Truly, the world is not always rich in occasions of joy." After 2020, we can likely all agree that sometimes joy is lacking, but Lawson has a different take on how to find this joy in our daily lives. Says the celebrity chef, "I see every mealtime, every mouthful, as a celebration of life. ... It's such a waste otherwise."
Recipesprima.co.uk

Nigella Lawson shares a rare glimpse of her garden with fans

The recent, rainy weather may have made us want to curl up inside rather than brave our gardens. But, if there's anyone who's loving the rain, it's Nigella Lawson! The cooking sensation took to Instagram to share a picture with fans of her garden post-rain and it looks absolutely stunning. "Garden looking bright and beautiful after the rain!" exclaimed Nigella.
RecipesThe Christian Science Monitor

More quality time spent in the kitchen? Yes, please.

What do avocado toast and kitten heels have in common? They both reflect trends: one in food, one in fashion. Two new appealing spring cookbooks, Nigella Lawson’s “Cook, Eat, Repeat” and Roxana Jullapat’s “Mother Grains,” reflect the times we’re in right now – as do Zoom calls and Etsy masks.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Roast Duck Recipe Has Only 2 Ingredients

Nigella Lawson may have raised a few of her fans' eyebrows when she tweeted, "I'm not sure #RecipeOfTheDay quite counts as a recipe! It's just two ingredients that you leave to cook in the oven for two hours" and adding, "But what two ingredients!" As it turns out, though, she may have been a wee bit disingenuous in claiming that you only need just the two named ingredients to make Roast Duck Legs with Potatoes. While most Twitter users took Lawson at her word and expressed great enthusiasm for this relatively simple recipe, one commenter called her out on the description by pointing out, "I spy green so there are at least three ingredients!"
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Special Guest You Never Knew Was In Every Episode Of Nigella Lawson's Cook, Eat, Repeat

In late 2020, author and television personality Nigella Lawson published her 12th cookbook, titled "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories" (via National Post). Her latest collection of recipes was refined during lockdown, and was paired with a television series on BBC in which Lawson whipped up several of the dishes on camera. While Lawson shares many of her inspirations and thoughts in the cookbook and in the series, the show's Director of Photography, Robin Fox, revealed one particular secret to Canon when describing the process of filming the show, involving a special guest that managed to slyly make an appearance in every single episode. No, it wasn't Lawson's children, or even a particular person in her life; it was, as Lawson herself also revealed on Twitter, a crystal unicorn named Gary.
Recipesmashed.com

The Unusual Way Nigella Lawson Makes This Yogurt Cake

Cookbook author and television personality Nigella Lawson is known for her breezy approach to cooking, and perhaps no recipe demonstrates this quite as well as her yogurt pot cake, which her website states was originally included in her 2012 cookbook "Nigellissima." Lawson recently took to Twitter to share the recipe for her yogurt pot cake, also known as ciambella, as her Recipe of the Day.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Yes, You Can Eat Banana Peels—But Should You?

We investigate a Nigella Lawson recipe for curry with shredded banana peels. Banana peels are American cartoon shorthand for garbage, the quintessential kitchen discard. But at a time when reducing food waste is a headline-making topic, maybe there’s a way to rethink these peels. Globally, many people cook with banana peels, which are packed with potassium, dietary fiber, polyunsaturated fats, and essential amino acids.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson And Nadiya Hussain Agree, Never Throw Out This Fruit Peel

Admit it, you're guilty of tossing the occasional fruit to the ground when you don't want anymore. Think about all the times you likely went apple picking and threw your core on the grass. In 2014, The Gazette reported that although orchards love the fall crowds, it does create an issue of waste because not only is the apple on the ground being wasted, but the orchards are losing money as well. And while the same may not necessarily be true of all foods, especially their peels, it's certainly something to consider.
Food & Drinkslaralousfood.com

Birthday Cupcakes

This easy cupcake recipe is great for celebrations and can make 18 cakes. 1/4tsp of 0range and yellow concentrated food colouring. Preheat the oven to 160c and put 18 muffin cases into a muffin tin. Mix the flour, sugar, butter, eggs and vanilla essence in a large bowl and mix...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Tragic Childhood Of Nigella Lawson

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is no ordinary woman. She's gone through a lot in her life to become a successful, revered chef who's known for her culinary expertise. The charismatic chef made her first appearance on television back in 1999 (via the BBC.) She was open about her life and fans would often get a glimpse of moments from her world, such as Lawson spending quality time with her son or cooking a lavish meal for her friends who'd come over for a dinner party.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's Where Nigella Lawson Really Learned To Cook

Nigella Lawson stood out when she was named one of ten most influential modern chefs of the decade by Britain's OFM (Observer Food Monthly) in 2013. Included in a list filled with names such as Gordon Ramsay, Heston Blumenthal, Jamie Oliver, Alain Ducasse, and David Chang, she was the token woman (via The Guardian). And while the others touted culinary school backgrounds — she had none.
Recipesomgchocolatedesserts.com

Orange Custard Cake

Orange Custard Cake is a summer twist on a classic magic cake made from only one batter separated into three different layers during the baking process. Orange custard cake is delicious, creamy and smooth, and bursting with fresh orange flavor. Orange Custard Cake. Magic custard cakes are usually vanilla, chocolate,...