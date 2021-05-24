newsbreak-logo
Stout and chocolate cake with toasted oats by Claire Thomson

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy daughter Ivy was born on 23 December. We arrived home with her on Christmas morning, shellshocked, loved up and thoroughly knackered – just as many parents of newborns are. Christmas that year, not surprisingly, was a little different from others. I can’t quite remember how we even got through the day, to be honest. On Boxing Day, or shortly afterwards (time takes on a curious quality when you’re relentlessly sleep-deprived), a baker friend dropped round with a cake (disclaimer: dropping round on somebody post-birth can elicit joy, but also visceral horror at the thought of having to greet anyone from the outside world, so do get permission first). “It’s got stout in it,” she said, and with that she was gone. The rumour goes, although I think it’s considered a bit of an old wives’ tale these days, that drinking stout is good for new mothers, improving iron and stimulating milk supply. I have no idea whether stout does help, but I do know that good cake is a salve and makes the world go round, especially for bleary-eyed new parents. This one is also incredibly easy to bake.

