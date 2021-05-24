newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

After Shattuck is demolished, restore green space to Franklin Park

By Louis Elisa, Ted Landsmark,, Karen Mauney-Brodek
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 120 years, Franklin Park has been a beloved space for Boston residents, especially for those in neighboring Roxbury, Mattapan, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale. Over time, however, several carve-outs, including the Shattuck Hospital, the William Devine Golf Course, and Franklin Park Zoo have reduced the amount of public park space by 200 acres, or nearly 40 percent. Today, Boston has an opportunity to restore green space to Franklin Park, the geographic heart of the city and crown jewel of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace, while providing much needed supportive services and housing to some of the most vulnerable in our community.

