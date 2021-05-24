USL Championship: Oakland Roots shows personality and product in first win

The USL Championship can’t be faulted for a weird schedule when it comes to Loudoun United. The team opened at Miami FC with a 2-1 loss after a quick two goals allowed and a 75-minute man advantage wasn’t enough to come back. That game however, was on May 2, with a 2-0 scrimmage win over Philadelphia Union on May 9 being the only action the team has seen. Following tonight’s game, their next game is on May 29, at New Mexico United.