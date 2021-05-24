newsbreak-logo
USL Championship: Oakland Roots shows personality and product in first win

By Paul Kennedy
SoccerAmerica.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expansion Oakland Roots won their first game since moving to the USL Championship with a 3-2 win over LA Galaxy II on Sunday. The Roots twice came from behind on goals by 19-year-old Danny Flores, a local product from Half Moon Bay who spent 2020 with the Philadelphia Union II, and Memo Diaz and won the game in the 90th minute on a goal by sub Jeremy Bokila, a 32-year-old Congolese international who bounced around 14 teams in six countries before arriving at the Roots in 2021.

