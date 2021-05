RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 1″ of rain or more expected this afternoon through early Sunday. The pattern shift this weekend brings with it much cooler temperatures. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated shower possible in the morning. Then Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1″ expected. Highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 80%)