Cost per Kilo's Collection 005 Questions "Existence of the Other Side"
Back with its latest range, South Korea’s Cost per Kilo‘s Collection 005 questions “Existence of the Other Side.”. Centered around a unique take on its established raw aesthetic, the selection centers around a mix of T-shirts marked by reimagined patterns, stitching reworks and garment dyeing. Aside from brand tees, racing inspirations and reinterpreted collegiate styles are featured throughout. It is also interesting to note that many T-shirts are reversible and can be worn inside out. Paired with the tees are a selection of relaxed bottoms which include slouchy shorts, cargo pants, double knee carpenter pants, sweatpants and functional trousers.hypebeast.com