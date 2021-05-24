Cost per Kilo's Collection 005 Questions "Existence of the Other Side"

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic. Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses for Mother’s Day or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, the mother-daughter dressing trend seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram. But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their...