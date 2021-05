Charles Leclerc admitted he is learning a lot from Carlos Sainz after being outqualified by his new Ferrari team-mate in the Portuguese Grand Prix. Sainz impressed in Q3 to secure fifth on the grid while Leclerc was only eighth, despite being able to advance from Q2 on the medium compound. In the race it was a different matter as Sainz’s soft-medium strategy saw him drop out of the points, but Leclerc noted everything that went before the race shows how much he can learn from the Spaniard.