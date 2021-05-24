Honda sees own work paid for in Monaco: 'We improved that'

The final hour Saturday practice for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix would get underway the usual reluctance of the teams to come out. Earlier in the day the track had been wet but had dried out prior to the session start. With five minutes completed Raikkonen would be the first out running on the soft tyre. He was joined by Giovinazzi on the same tyre. More drivers would start to come out as Raikkonen set a 1m:24.937. Both Haas cars were out on the hard with Ricciardo on the soft. A 1M;14.293 from Raikkonen as we now had both Ferrari's running. The first of the Williams was out on the medium followed by the second Williams also running on the medium as we has Leclerc quickest only to see Sainz fastest with a 1m:12.533. The Williams drivers were currently 12th and 14th while at the front Giovinazzi was third behind the Ferrari's followed by Norris, Perez, Raikkonen, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Gasly and Stroll tenth.