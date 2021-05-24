St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, May26, 2021 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. Christof Hettich, L.L.D., Managing Partner and founding member of the dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, has decided to step down from Immatics’ Board of Directors. He has been a member of Immatics’ Board of Directors since 2006. Former Immatics Board member Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach, PhD, Managing Partner and co-founder of dievini Hopp BioTech Holding GmbH & Co. KG has been nominated to be his successor. The election will take place at Immatics’ Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.