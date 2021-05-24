newsbreak-logo
St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

www.marketscreener.com
MarketsShareCast

Change in Director Holdings and Grant of Options

Keras Resources plc / Index: AIM / Epic: KRS / Sector: Mining. Keras Resources plc ('Keras' or the 'Company') Keras Resources Plc was notified on 24 May 2021 that Mr Russell Lamming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, having conducted a reconciliation and restructuring of his shareholding in the Company, currently holds a total of 398,003,510 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") rather than the 397,003,509 as stated in the RNS released 18 January 2021. Mr Lamming confirms that this change was due to a clerical error.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Immatics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, May26, 2021 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. Christof Hettich, L.L.D., Managing Partner and founding member of the dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, has decided to step down from Immatics’ Board of Directors. He has been a member of Immatics’ Board of Directors since 2006. Former Immatics Board member Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach, PhD, Managing Partner and co-founder of dievini Hopp BioTech Holding GmbH & Co. KG has been nominated to be his successor. The election will take place at Immatics’ Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013. DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. 1. KEY INFORMATION.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Volta Finance Limited - Directorate change

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS) The Board of Volta Finance Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Dagmar Kent Kershaw as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 30 June 2021. Ms...
Health Serviceszenger.news

Australians Back Levy To Fund Aged Care

CANBERRA, Australia — Most Australians back a levy for an aged care system that few have confidence in, despite the Morrison government’s AU$17.7 billion ($13.6 billion) package to fix the system in the budget. A study of more than 3200 people by the Australian National University (ANU) found more than...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 450.0%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Mining Metals Market Research Insights & Revenue 2022 By – Rio Noble Metalto, BHP Billiton, Vale

Global Mining Metals Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Mining Metals Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Mining Metals Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Mining Metals research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Mining Metals Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Rio Noble Metalto, BHP Billiton, Vale, Glencore Xstrata, ArcelorMittal, Magnitogorsk, Ternium, Codelco, BaRRIAK Glod, Southern Ferrous Metal, China Shenhua Energy, Mitsul, Norilsk Nickel, Newmont, Grupo Mexico, Southern Copper Corporation (SCC), Goldcorp operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

CBA to let Australians check bank balances from other lenders on its app

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced it will allow customers to view account balances from other lenders through its app, in a push to improve digital banking relationships. CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended...
Worldmining-technology.com

BHP in discussions with Canada’s Nutrien over Jansen potash project

BHP Group is reportedly in talks with Canadian fertiliser firm Nutrien over a potential partnership for the development of the Jansen potash project in Canada. The two companies are discussing multiple options for the mine. Among these options include Nutrien purchasing a stake or becoming an operator and selling the potash through its channels, Bloomberg News reported citing sources.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares close higher on mining boost

* Gold stocks sees worst day in a week (Updates to close) May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in mining and tech stocks eclipsed losses in gold names, while investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The S&P/ASX 200 index settled...
Businessmining.com

BHP is in talks with Nutrien on giant potash mine

BHP Group is in talks with Nutrien Ltd. about a potential partnership in its massive Canadian potash venture as the world’s biggest mining company moves closer to a final decision on the project. The two companies are discussing multiple options, including Nutrien becoming the operator and selling the potash through...
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Notice of Formation of Mark's ...

Notice of Formation of Mark's Good Apples Farm Agritourism LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 5/13/21. Office location: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o The LLC, 5157 County Highway 18, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Parent(s)/Petitioner(s): HILDA YESENIA REYES RODRIGUEZ AND DIEGO ALBERTO MONTELLANO GONZALEZ. Public Notice is given on May 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court. The Petition requests that the name of. BRYAN MONTELLANO. be changed to.