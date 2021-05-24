Spearmint to Begin Phase II Work Program on the 'Goose' Gold Project in Newfoundland, Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway Property
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company is planning a phase II work program to begin shortly on the 'Goose' Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The Goose property directly borders New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway gold discovery.www.marketscreener.com