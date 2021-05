New evidence revealed at the sentencing of the Greenwood teen who shot and killed 15-year-old Kashius Davis puts the shooter in a new light. Judge Peter Nugent on Friday sentenced Marcus Salatin to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on a criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently for a carrying a handgun without a license charge. Because Salatin has been incarcerated since the shooting last October, he will serve about 200 more days.