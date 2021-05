The list of potential starters for the U.S. men's national team at the Concacaf Nations League semifinals is dwindling by the day. After center back Aaron Long tore his Achilles over the weekend, his former New York Red Bulls teammate, Tyler Adams, has been sent back to the U.S. by RB Leipzig to rehabilitate a back injury suffered last month, cutting his season short a game early and putting his availability for the U.S. next month in doubt.