Toyota Boshoku Corporation : Volatility should make a big comeback

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.