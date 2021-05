Cineworld’s shares, which have already more than tripled from a low of 25p last October, jumped by another 4% early this week, says Naomi Ackerman in the Evening Standard: box-office receipts for the first weekend after cinemas were allowed to reopen in the UK “smashed expectations”. Not only has attendance “soared”, but revenues were increased further by punters “splashing out on popcorn and other treats”. All this raises hopes that the chain can recover from a disastrous 2020, when it suffered an “eye-watering” £1.7bn loss and was forced to seek a £900m bailout from investors.