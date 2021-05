In today's newsletter, Christine Carver, Superintendent of Schools reported a total of 154 comments regarding Bethel Public Schools Opening Plan for Fall of 2021. Carver said, "After reading all of the individual comments, as you can imagine, there were a variety of opposing opinions on a number of issues. I thought it might be helpful to provide a summary of some of the feedback and general comments in the form of questions and answers (below). Please note, there may be revisions to some of the answers depending on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Connecticut State Department of Education, and the Department of Public Health."