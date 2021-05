The movie release calendar has been a bit topsy turvy over the past year and a half, and there are still changes being made. The latest comes in the form of Sony's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which has already amassed great starting numbers internationally. That's probably why Sony decided to move up the stateside release of the film by a week from June 18th to June 11th (via Deadline). The film will now go up against Warner Bros' musical In The Heights, and Sony is hoping it will have as big of an impact here in the states as it has in the UK.