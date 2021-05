(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with a weak U.S. dollar and bargain hunting providing a boost. Traders are optimistic about a global economic recovery from the pandemic after a drop in US initial jobless claims to a new pandemic-era low. Traders also keenly await key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could have a significant impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.