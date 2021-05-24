Buckle Up! Click It or Ticket Starts TODAY in Breaux Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that a life guard at a beach at Port Aransas, Texas, found a hard hat with the name "Daspit" on it this week, leading to speculation that it belonged to 30-year-old Dylan Daspit of Breaux Bridge, one of seven Seacor Power crew members still missing after the vessel capsized in a storm off the coast of Port Fourchon, LA, on April 13. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Cory Mindenhall of Houma tells News15 it's customary in such situations for Seacor to consult with family members to determine if the hard hat belonged to Daspit. We've reached out to Seacor and are awaiting more information.